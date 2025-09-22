I hate Boris Johnson. He told enormous lies about how he would control immigration in order to be elected, then, in office, turned out to be a mixture of incompetence and disinterest, which left our nation changed forever. He took us for fools and we were.

Thanks to its policies, the net migration in 2023 was 906,000 and last year was 728,000. No wonder the composition of our big cities will never be the same again.

Public services cannot face. You are more likely to win an Omaze house than get an appointment the same day with a general practitioner.

Rightly, that's what is called Boriswave. All of him. And he has the fucking cheek to plot a return. Continue by picking up 250,000 in investment capital for a conversation of the mornings with the president of the Venezuelas left and leave us alone.

I promise you that Nigel Farage is not the idiot that Johnson turned out to be, and reform the decision to abolish the rights of migrants to qualify for a permanent settlement in the United Kingdom after five years of landing here will put the rights of conservative wrongs. The number of people capable of applying to stay here permanently is astounding. It will be north of 270,000,416,000 in 2027, 627,000 in 2028. The indefinite leave to stay gives migrants the right to claim services for the first time. As part of the Farage Plan, they will no longer be able to seek well-being.

The Nigel Farage Migration Plan gets my vote but Boris Johnson's ghost could derail it – Kelvin Mackenzie