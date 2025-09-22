Reform UK would be leaving indefinite leave to stay for migrants

Nigel Farage has announced that Reform UK would abolish the right of migrants to qualify for permanent settlement in the United Kingdom after five years in order to end the era of cheap foreign workforce with a low content of jurisdiction.

As part of the current system, migrants can request indefinite leave to stay after five years, giving the right to live and work permanently in the United Kingdom. This is a key route to win British citizenship and allows people to claim services.

Hundreds of thousands of migrants who have come to the United Kingdom since 2021 will soon qualify for a permanent residence after conservative governments after the immigration system triggered an increase in arrivals. The increase in figures was billed by criticisms such as Boriswave, as the new system was Implemented by Boris Johnson.

The reform says that it will have to clean the mess of the time of Boris Johnsons as Prime Minister Andrew Parsons / Getty images

The reform has undertaken to remove an indefinite leave to stay entirely, replacing it with a renewable visa of five years for those who meet certain criteria, designed to put Great Britain online with other countries such as the United Arab Emirates. Those who have currently established a status would be forced to reapply the new visa.

As part of the plans, there would be much higher salary thresholds and stricter limits to bring spouses and children to the United Kingdom. The current qualified workers' visa obliges people to gain 41,700 per year or the rate in force for special employment, according to the highest. As part of the reform plans, this should reach around 60,000, although the precise threshold will be set closer to the general elections.

Visas will be subordinate not to have any accessible importance or other public funds and there will be stricter rules to demand that migrants demonstrate a good character. This will include the screen people who commit financial fault, tax evasion and other criminal convictions.

Applicants will need a much higher English standard, the equivalent of an advanced level as part of an internationally recognized system. The new C1 level will mean that candidates must be able to express ideas commonly and spontaneously in English, compared to the current level of B1, which requires being able to deal with most situations likely to occur on a trip.

Unlike those who have indefinite leave to remain visas, new permits prohibit any access to benefits. The authorization to bring spouses and children to the country would operate on a system on several levels, where people on wages below a certain threshold could only make one dependence.

Over 1,000 migrants crossed the chain in one day last week Chris J. Ratcliffe / Reuters

Farage said that the rules would deal with the greatest betrayal of voters' confidence in modern times. He added: We have to clean the mess of Boris Johnson or Boriswave Fira. The era of cheap foreign workforce with a low content is completed.

The time required to live in the United Kingdom to become a citizen would also be increased in the context of reform plans, from five to seven years old. An almost native level of English should be proven at this stage and the migrant should abandon citizenship from any other country.

Since next year, around 270,000 migrants will become eligible to request the right to live permanently in the United Kingdom. Up to 416,000 people should qualify in 2027 and 628,000 in 2028, in addition to people who are already eligible but who have not yet applied; 172,798 people obtained indefinite leave to stay last year, a 13 -year -old summit.

Reform plans will go much further than the repression of legal immigration works announced earlier this year, which will see most migrants waiting ten years before being able to ask for indefinite leave to stay. Government policy will provide regulation in the United Kingdom more restrictive than most other high-income countries, placing it equally with Japan and Switzerland.

The reform plans are likely to deal with criticisms of groups of companies that count on those who settle in Great Britain. After the announcement of the work in May, companies reacted with anger to some of the proposals that have strongly restricted the ability of employers to hire staff abroad for less qualified roles.

Jane Grack, British chambers of commerce, said that governments would place additional charges on companies that need to provide urgent vacant posts and are at a time when companies are already faced with increasing cost pressure.

The conservatives urged Shabana Mahmood, the Minister of the Interior, to immediately apply the rules to foreign nationals already in the United Kingdom.

Zia Yusuf, chief of reform policies, said that his game changes would lead to hundreds of thousands of people to apply [for] And finally lose their status established in the United Kingdom on a staggered basis to avoid disturbances of companies.

Writing in the Daily Telegraph, Yusuf said: many of those who will lose their leave to remain fully depend on the welfare state and will voluntarily leave the loss of access to the services. Those who will not be subject to the application of immigration as part of our mass expulsion program.