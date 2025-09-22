



NEW YORK Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will address a high -level conference on the Palestinian state at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Monday. The conference, sponsored by France and Saudi Arabia, will try to relaunch the long -standing “solution to two states”: an Israeli, a Palestinian, coexisting within the secure and recognized borders. Before going to New York on Sunday, Erdogan said that what distinguishes the general assembly of this year from his predecessors is that many countries will announce their recognition of the state of Palestine. “We hope that these decisions to recognize Palestine will add momentum to the implementation of the two-state solution,” he added. Great Britain, Canada, Australia and Portugal officially recognized a Palestinian State on Sunday, with several other nations which should announce similar movements at the high-level meeting of this week. French President Emmanuel Macron should announce the recognition of the state of Palestine by France during the conference. Despite the refusal of the United States to grant the Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas a visa to go to New York in person, the General Assembly massively adopted a resolution allowing Abbas to address the summit by video link. In 2012, Palestine obtained the status of state of non -members at the UN. The members of the United Nations Security Council voted in favor of the authorization of the Palestine observer to participate in the discussion of the Council on the current situation of the occupied Palestinian territory. But whatever the number of nations recognizing the Palestinian state, complete membership in UN belonging still depends on the approval of the Security Council – where the United States has the right of veto. The Anadolu agency's website contains only part of the reports offered to subscribers of the AA News radio system (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.

