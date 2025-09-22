Politics
Reposition the brand in 12th year
LAnd I start with a small quiz. Guess who said the following:
- I am the Pratahm Sevak of the Indian people.
- If someone wants to fold India with the threat of an atomic bomb, our country will not bow.
- It is our effort that it is a cement factory, a fabric machine, a steel plant or a fertilizer machine, we do them in our country so that we do not depend long on other countries.
- You know the economic situation of our country. We can improve it if we use Swadeshi.Swadeshi This does not mean that we do not want goods from the outside; It also means that Hmm Karen Bachat (we save).
SYou can smilesO Easy, isn't it? Prime Minister Narendra Modi said everything these Things. Well, yes and no. The first enunciation East by Jawaharlal Nehru in 1947. THe second and third The remarks are by LAL BAHADUR Shastri in 1964 and 1965, respectively. And the last A East by Indira Gandhi in 1966. THE HUM Karen Bachat call her seemed find Resonance in PM Modis Bachat Utsav reference in his speech to the nation on Sunday. All made these remarks as the prhyme MInveate in their days to the adres of the Ramparts of the Red Fort.
HoweverPM Modi also made all these remarks, similar thoseRed Fort. Meverything that pass prhyme Minfect to have Also said in their speeches in the figure of the Red Fort in Modis's speeches. IF Nehru called Pratham SEvak, Modi was called THE Pradhan SEvak. In 1947, Nehru said that for the country to work properly, we have to stop all kinds of jhagda or the clashes immediately. In 2014, Modi urged people to undertake a 10 -year moratorium on municipal, castes and class clashes to see positive results. In his speech on independence in 1979, Charanry Charan Singh quoted MK Gandhi to tell the people that rights follow duties. Modi has echoed many of his ideas for predecessors.
Event management or rebranding?
So, what am I going here? It's great to see the continuity of Nehru's ideas and principles in Modi. He IS, however, disappointing that PM Modi always must repeat what Gandhi said during FReed movement,, What SHastri said 60 years old There is, And What Indira said A year later in 1966:: Do in India, Swadeshi,, and self -sufficiency. Prime Minister repeated These ideas for the nth in 11 years in his speech on September 21. However, Make in India's initiatives have not increased the most THE Manufacturing sectors share In GDP Since 2013-2014.
These words appear more importantly and noisy in the speeches of the leaders whenever there is an external crisis. Weeks after the massive tension of links in India-China after THE Galwan's clashes in June 2020, PM Modi gave a stimulating speech On Atmanirbhar Bharat du Fort Rouge, giving Clarion to reduce imports and increase exports. He revealed his vision to make India a global manufacturing center.
Chinese imports have only increased since then. There were similar calls in his speech by Red Fort in 2025, Tenkis Time, in the context of the American president Donald prevails over the pricing crises.
Given this backdrop, PM Modis Detractors can see his Sunday address and other example of event management. He also came soon after TRUMPS H-1B MOVEwhich comes like a shock for aspirationAl middle classModis base. The call of the PMS to buy Swadeshi goods for India prosperity may not be right with many economists who would say that competition to protect national manufacturers amounts to killing efficiency and innovation, and to limit the choices of national consumers. The idea should be to allow them to be competitive on a global scale and increase exports, not become an inner appearance.
As an agricultural economist Ashok Gulati and Tanay Sunntwal noted In an article in The Indian ExpressChina is the largest net importer of agricultural products. The United States, the largest exporter in agriculture, is also a net importer of agro-products.
India should assess its comparative advantage and produce what we do best, and import what others can do more effectively. Politicians who often say that imports are badly ignore the theory underlining world trade, they wrote. The same goes for non -agricultural goods.
The economy is not my field, and I therefore prefer to limit myself to something I make of inpolitics. What has Not appreciated enough is the MODIS PM EUMABLE attempt to restart as a large ticket reformer during his third term. He is repositionbadge himself like THE The leader best suited to direct the ship when a storm seems to accumulate. TPS reforms and the two informal groups of ministers that the PM has implemented Amit Shah and Rajnath SinghOf course talk about the economy. But it is also a lot of politics.
There is the Vishwaguru board
Many of what made Moda a brand shows signs of fraying. In view of the 2014 Lok Sabha electionssHe was Hindu Hriday Samrat or the Emperor of Hindu hearts. It can still be a,, But it is not powerful enough to swing the voters largely. Who would have thought that the Bharatiya janata party (BJP) would fail a majority,, Even after delivering THE Temple Ayodhya Ram?
Another attribute of The Modi brand was its strong and decisive leadership, especially in national security issues. It's still there,, But the voters seem to want more. See how the Sindoor operation does not seem to resonate much on the ground. PM Modi always refers to this during meetings,, But the public's response was silent,, at best. Well-being regimes, gifts and infrastructure projects always benefit from an appreciation of voters. They areHowever, resembling the peer for the course after 11 years.
The stature of sacred Vishwaguru but hackneyed was bumped by impetuosity. Even if the American president Starts to listen to the reason and the changes of CAP, he did enough damage. And for the right -wing ecosystem that gave Clarion calls for the boycott of Chinese products after the dead end of Doklam in 2017 and THE Galwan clashed three years later, the sight of Prime Minister Modé sharing light moments with Xi Jinping at the SCO summit in China would not have been fun. Events in neighboring countries have also not given comfort. There is the Vishwaguru board.
Modis admirers would indicate the results of THE Assembly elections After 2024 Poud Lok Sabha. First of all, in Haryana and Maharashtra, where the BJP succeeded very well, he had not asked for votes in the name of PM Modis. He did it in Jharkhand,, But lost. Modi Ki's guarantee was back as a survey slogan in Delhi,, And it certainly worked in the national capital. But complacency is the last thing you can assign to PM Modi. No one knows the pulse of people than him better. That he chose to address the nation about reforms could be an indication of a wider game. Expect that Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh suggest large bangs reforms. And trust PM Modi to bite the ball this time. At least, I hope yes. The results of the Bihar would however be crucial.
DK Singh is a political editor at Theprint. Il tweet @ dksingh73. The views are personal.
(Edited by Prasanna Bachchhav)
