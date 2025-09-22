



Trump told journalists last night that he thought that Tylenol was “a very big factor” in the risk of autism, despite a recent study noting that the taking of acetaminophen, the active ingredient in Tylenol, during pregnancy was not linked to autism.

Invited to confirm information that he planned to link Tylenol to an increased risk of autism, Trump said: “Go see tomorrow”.

“Was going to do it tomorrow, Voi thought it was a very big factor,” he added.

Tylenol is the brand name of acetaminophen, which can also be used in other drugs, including cold and flu drugs.

Trump also referred to an advertisement of autism during his remarks to the Kirk memorial, saying: “I think we found an answer to autism”.

A spokesperson for Kenvue, who makes Tylenol, stressed in a statement that “we think that independent and solid science clearly shows that the taking of acetaminophen does not cause”.

“The facts are that more than a decade of rigorous research, approved by the main health professionals and the global health regulators, confirms that there is no credible evidence connecting toautism acetaminophen,” the statement said.

Trump also expressed his criticism of the vaccines when he asked if he planned to announce a link between vaccines and autism. Scientific evidence does not show that the two things are linked.

“Vaccines are very interesting,” Trump told journalists. “They can be great, but when you put bad things there, and, you know, children get these massive vaccines, as you give a horse, as you give a horse. And I said for a long time, I mean, it's not a secret.”

Vaccines, however, are widely considered safe and effective. The Secretary of Health and Social Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has a history to falsely affirm that vaccines are linked to the risk of autism.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/trump-administration/live-blog/trump-rfk-jr-autism-china-tiktok-shutdown-h1-b-kirk-bondi-live-updates-rcna232650 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos