President Recep Tayyip Erdoan said on Sunday that each step has taken in the Middle East is vital for us and that he would discuss it during his meeting with US President Donald Trump later this week.

Erdoan arrived in the United States on Sunday to address the 80th session of this week of the United Nations General Assembly.

Erdoan said he would visit Washington, DC Thursday to meet President Trump.

“During our meeting, we will discuss problems aimed at strengthening our bilateral cooperation, emphasizing trade, investment and the defense industry. Regional problems will reach our program,” he said.

Before going to New York, Erdoan said he would address the assembly on Tuesday, the first day of high -level talks.

“On the occasion of the General Assembly, I will once again highlight our position which reflects the conscience of humanity, solves the problems and contributes to the problem of problems … In my speech, I will raise the humanitarian disaster and the atrocities in Gaza,” he told journalists.

Erdoan said that what distinguishes the general assembly of this year from its predecessors is that many countries will announce their recognition of the State of Palestine.

“We hope that these decisions to recognize Palestine will add momentum to the implementation of the two-state solution,” he added.

Israel has killed nearly 62,200 Palestinians, mainly women and children, in Gaza since October 2023. The genocidal military campaign devastated the enclave, which faces famine.

The Turkish public and the government are the great supporters of the Palestinian cause. Trkiye was a traditional ally of Palestine, but as Israeli attacks have become brighter, Ankara has become more severe in her criticism in the past year. He condemned what he calls the genocide, interrupted all trade with Israel and applied to join the genocide affair against Israel to the World Court, which Israel rejects.

In addition to providing humanitarian aid, Trkiye sought to reach international organizations, including UN, NATO and the Islamic Cooperation Organization (OIC), to retain Israel.

Erdoan said he would also hold talks with his counterparts from many countries on the sidelines of the General Assembly, as well as with Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa, who obtained a Washington visa and will be addressed to the Assembly for the first time since its interview last December.

“In addition, it is extremely pleasant for us that the new administration of our neighbor Syria, who won freedom with the revolution of December 8 after a bloody and dark period of 14, will also be there,” said Erdoan.

Erdoan was welcomed at John F. Kennedy international airport by the permanent representative of Trkiye to the UN, Ambassador Ahmet Yldz, the Trkiye ambassador to the United States, Sedat Naland Trkiye, the New York Consul General Muhittin Ahmet Yazal.

President and First Lady Emine Erdoan were greeted by a crowd bearing Turkish flags at the entrance to the Turkish house (Trkevi).

In response to a question about his next meeting with Trump, in which regional problems should be addressed, Erdoan told journalists that he would also hold talks with the American president on Syria, “because he is relevant to the region”.

“Each step taken in the Middle East is of vital importance for us. Of course, we must approach these questions with Mr. Trump. They are extremely important,” he added.

On the sidelines of the meeting of the general assembly, Erdoan will also meet Turkish citizens living in the United States and will last separately from discussions with representatives of Think-Tanks and the main members of the American business world.