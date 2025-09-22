China responds to Donald Trump's $ 100,000 visa movement of $ 100,000





The Chinese Foreign Ministry said that it would not comment on American visa policies after President Donald Trump added $ 100,000 costs to H-1B visas for specialized foreign workers, but noted that China “welcomes exceptional talents” around the world. Why it matters The working-based visa, popular with technological companies, was the subject of a meticulous examination in 2025 in a context of the application of immigration more difficult by the Trump administration and an anti-immigrant feeling of the United States Trump was under pressure to act on the H-1B, although he was vocal in his support for the program over the years. The visa, which sees tens of thousands of new applications and renewed each year, has become a focal point for those looking for a more restrictive approach. What to know Trump's new visa H-1B visa costs aim to limit the hiring of foreigners to national workers in American H-1B visas are often used by technological companies to provide foreign talents with specific skills they need. The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun was questioned about new visa costs, which would have an impact on skilled workers in China in the United States, during a regular press point on Monday, September 22. “In the era of globalization, the cross -border flow of talents has motivated technological progress and economic development in the world,” said Guo, according to a translation of his Chinese State remarks Global times. “China welcomes exceptional talents from all industries and fields in the world to come to China, tell yourself in China and jointly promote the continuous progress of human society while achieving personal career development.” The question of the H-1B visa is likely to be another irritating in relations between China and the United States on a related question, China expressed last month of the Trump administration on what it called the “interrogations, harassment and deportations” of Chinese students in the United States Trump said Friday after a telephone call with Chinese president Xi Jinping that he met Xi at a regional summit in South Korea at the end of October and planned to visit China at the start of next year. Trump Aiso declared in an article on Truth Social that he and Xi had signed an agreement to keep the application of social sharing belonging to the Chinese Tiktok operating in American China did not confirm an agreement. Negotiators on both sides met in Madrid this week and said they agreed to sell US US investor US investors, pending the approval of the two leaders. What people say Friday, Trump posted on Truth Social: “I Just Completed A very Productive Call With President XI of China. We Made Progress On Many very important Issues included, Fentanyl, The Need to Bring the War Between Russia and Ukraine To An End, and the Approval of the Tiktok Deal. Summit in South Korea, that I WOULD Go to China in the Early Part of Next Year, and that President XI WOULD, LIKEWISE, COME TO The United States at an appropriate Le Temps. What happens next Trump said Friday evening that the new visa policy was supported by American companies, which would pay the new costs. An implementation date has not been announced. Customers are trying new iPhone 17 pro smartphones on display during the official launch of the iPhone 17 and the iPhone 17 Pro in an Apple retail store on September 19, 2025, in Chongqing, …

Customers are trying the new iPhone 17 Pro smartphones on display during the official launch of the iPhone 17 and the iPhone 17 Pro in an Apple retail store on September 19, 2025, in Chongqing, China.

More

Images Cheng Xin / Getty



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/china-h-1b-visa-donald-trump-100k-2133530 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos