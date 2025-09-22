



New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote an open letter to citizens on Monday and praised the initiative “GST Bachat Utsav”.PM Modi said that lower TST rates mean more savings for each household and more facilitated for businesses.“While the nation celebrates the beginning of Navaratri, I grant you sincere wishes to you and your families. That this festival brings good health, happiness and prosperity to all. This year, the festive season brings an additional reason to rejoice. From September 22, the next generation of TPS reforms began to make their presence, marking the start of the GST Bachat Utsav ''. “These reforms will strengthen the savings and benefit directly at each section of society, whether farmers, women, young people, the poor, the middle class, traders or MPMs. They will encourage greater growth and investments and accelerate the progress of each state and region,” he added.This letter came while new generation TPS reforms comes into force on Monday, marking the launch of what Prime Minister Modi called “the TPS Bachat Utsav”. Survey Do you think that new TPS reforms will have a positive impact on your household savings? The overhaul of TPS 2.0 aims to simplify taxation and reduce the financial burden of households, businesses and farmers, bringing help just in time for the holiday season.Read also | “GST Bachat Utsav”: PM Modi interacts with traders and entrepreneurs in Tripipura; highlights the advantages for key sectorsIn the letter, Prime Minister Modi said that the most important characteristic of the next generation TPS reforms is that there will be mainly two panels of 5%and 18%, which provides daily essential elements such as food, drugs, soap, toothpaste, insurance and many other items will now be exempt from tax or fall into the lowest tax panel. The goods which were earlier imposed at 12% have almost entirely increased to 5%.He has also said that in recent years, 25 people have surpassed poverty and formed an ambitious neo-Milieu class.“If we combine income tax discounts and reforms for the next generation TPS, they are added to nearly RS 2.5 Lakh crores for people. Your cleaning expenses will reduce and it will be easier to make aspirations such as building a house, buying a vehicle, purchase of devices, consumption or vacation planning,” said SME Modi. “The course of the TPS of our nation, which began in 2017, was a turning point to free our citizens and our companies from the web from multiple taxes. The TPS was economically united the nation. “A nation, a tax” has brought uniformity and relief. The TPS Council, with the active participation of the center and the States, has made many pro-peuples decisions. Now, these new reforms take us further, simplifying the system, reducing rates and bringing more savings in the hands of the people, “he added. He also said that the center’s objective is “Viksit Bharat by 2047”, and reaching it, walking on the path of autonomy is imperative and added that these reforms strengthen our local manufacturing base, opening the way to Aatmanirbhar Bharat.He also urged citizens to support products made in products in India. “I call on our traders to sell products made in India. Let's proudly say – what we buy is Swadeshi. Let's proudly say – what we sell is Swadeshi. I also wish you the governments of states to you and your joyful families, a reception of Navaratri and a season of happiness and safeguarding by the GST festival”.

