Donald Trump told a crowd of tens of thousands of thousands in a memorial for Charlie Kirk that he hates his opponents, despite the widow of Kirks saying that she was forgiving the man responsible for fatally pulling her husband.

The president said the last of more than two dozen speeches during a public event that reflected on the impact of Kirks in the Make America Great Again movement. He said Kirk told a staff member that he was not afraid of students who disagreed with him in the crowd of Utah Valley University. I'm not here to fight them, I want them to know and love them, said Trump Kirk.

But Trump said he felt differently from the right -wing activist, adding: this is where I didn't agree with Charlie. I hate my opponents and I don't want the best for them, I'm sorry.

What does JD Vance say? He used his praise to call Kirk a martyr for the Christian faith, despite no evidence that religion played a role in his murder. David Smith reflects that the speech may have been a clever attempt to lock a new generation of young Christians before 2028.

The United Kingdom, Canada and Australia announce the formal recognition of Palestine, with more Israel allies to follow the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia announced their recognition before a special United Nations conference in New York. Photograph: Toby Melville / PA

On Sunday, the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia officially declared their recognition of the Palestinian state, becoming the first members of the G7 advanced economies to do so.

Recognition of the Palestinian state is part of a broader strategy which aims both to isolate Hamas and to challenge the Israeli government attempts to erase the chances of a Palestinian homeland. Portugal also recognized a Palestinian state of state on Sunday.

How could Hamas ostracize? The strategy, led by France, which plans to take the same step on Monday, aims to recognize a broader process, including a reformed Palestinian authority and democratically elected to replace Hamas in Gaza.

Where are the United States on this? A spokesman for the US State Department rejected the decision on Sunday to recognize Palestine as a performative.

You can follow the latest updates on our live blog.

The German jets rushed after the Russian military plane flies on the Baltic of the Seaa Russian IL-20M Baltic The recognition plane, similar to that illustrated, entered the airspace above the Baltic Sea. Photography: Stocktrek Images, Inc./Alamy

Sunday, two German Eurofighter planes were scrambled to intercept a Russian military plane over the Baltic Sea, because Estonia said it would call an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council after Russian planes violated its air space.

Germanys Air Force said that the Russian recognition plane of IL-20M had extinguished its transponders and ignored contact requests. The Eurofighters took off from Rostock-Laage air base to leave the plane as it was flying in international airspace.

What is the last? The Sunday move comes after a series of actions that European governments consider to be deliberate Russian provocations. On Friday, three Russian MIG-31 fighters violated Estonian airspace in the Gulf of Finland. Moscow denies that.

What is the USS answer? When asked if the United States would defend EU countries against a new Russian assault, Donald Trump said on Sunday: yes, I would. I would like.

In other new medical guidelines, it is sure that pregnant women are getting tylenol. Photography: Kylie Cooper / Reuters

Despite the medical guidelines, the administration of Donald Trumps should link the use of pregnant women in Tylenol at a risk of autism. Most scientists believe that genes play a role in autism.

Tens of thousands of Brazilians rallied to demand that former president Jair Bolsonaro will not be granted to amnesty after being found guilty of having plotted a coup.

The Taliban are trying to study religious studies only education available to women and girls in Afghanistan, some families reporting that they had been told to send their daughters to Madrasa or lose food aid.

Protesters at Rizal Park, Manila, September 21. Photography: Lisa Marie David / Reuters

Tens of thousands from Philippins protested on Sunday against the corruption of the government after it was alleged that billions of dollars for flood rescue projects had been siphoned. The Philippin government believes that the country's economy may have lost up to $ 2 billion in the last two years of corruption in flood control projects, while Greenpeace puts much higher at $ 17.5 billion.

Do not miss this: were exhausted, but not by doing too much how to survive the era of social media and smartphones are among the many sources of distraction almost constant in our lives. Photography: Yui Mok / PA

The behavioral scientist Zelana Montminy fears that professional exhaustion will normalize. She believes that many of us are exhausted not necessarily to do too much, but to be everywhere and nowhere at the same time. Does that seem familiar? Here is what she does to focus on her daily life.

Climate verification: The nations plan to progress coal, gas and oil will put climatic objectives beyond the range of the Loy Yang coal and the power plant of the Latrobe valley, in Australia, one of the countries intended to increase the mixed. Photography: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake / The Guardian

Governments around the world increase the extraction of coal, gas and petroleum to levels that will make the achievement of the climatic objectives impossible, has shown the data. Rather than moving away from fossil fuels, as the countries have committed to do so during the summits of the United Nations climate, the nations have intensified their planned extraction compared to 2023. If everyone is front, the world will produce more than double the quantity of fossil fuels in 2030 than the quantity that will restrict global heating to 1.5 ° C above Possible pre -industrial.

Last thing: the bowling of the Irish road relaunched by the Bowling Tiktokroad once all the classes in Ireland before decreasing in the 20th century, leaving only a handful of communities of Cork and the Armagh county to maintain the tradition. Photography: Johnny Savage / The Guardian

Here is a story really feeling: Irish bowling sport on the road is back with a blow, thanks in part to its popularity on Tiktok. Plus a local affair, the annual King and Queen of the Roads tournament in the village of Ballincurrig this year attracted crowds and international competitors, actor Bill Murray trying sport during a visit to the village last week. Bill Daly, 68, who won the first tournament in 1985, said that he loved the sport had become global, but that the game was unchanged: it is the same magic.

