



The Minister of the Interior of the Union, Amit Shah, said that India's foreign policy had received a spine by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and that there was a before that. Amit Shah, who will soon be 61, is widely considered to be the second most powerful politician in the NDA led by the BJP after Prime Minister Narendra Modi (HT Photo File) When historians compare different PMs, I firmly believe that they will see that the greatest achievements have been under the mandate of PM Modi. India's foreign policy was without spin earlier. It was Modi who gave him a spine, said Shah in an interview that largely concerned Modi's inheritance and marked the PM's 75th anniversary last week. Amit Shah was invited to ostensibly compare Jawaharlal Nehru, the first in India and so far the oldest PM, and Narendra Modi, whose continuous 11 -year -old mandate and counting is the second longer. Shah said that diplomacy earlier would have an undue priority about security issues in India foreign policy. He contrasted this with the NDA regime policy led by the BJP under Modi since 2014. Whenever Pakistan put a terrorist attack, we have prepared an answer with a one -minute delay, and have delivered reprisals adapted to one month, said Amit Shah, Speaking at NDTV in Hindi. The blood of the Indians can no longer be overturned, we have clarified so clearly, “he added. He also said that India and the world believe that Prime Minister Modi is the most popular Prime Minister so far. Prime Minister Modi was the oldest, when it comes to being Prime Minister and Minister -in Chief … I have not seen only one person who has not taken a vacation in the past 24 years, said Shah more about his native compatriot of Gujarat. He said that Modi went from his party worker to the local level to become a national BJP leader, then to become CM from Gujarat, then PM. Shah said he was lucky to see how Modi worked with diligence always expanding his vision according to the role “because the two come from the same state and overlap political careers with a difference from 8 to 10 years. Shah, who will be 61 years old in October, is widely considered to be the second most powerful politician in the NDA led by the BJP after Modi. He was also Minister of the Interior in the Government of the State of Gujarat when Modi was CM in the early 2000s. He moved to the national scene with Moda a decade later and was national president of the BJP before going to ministerial functions.

