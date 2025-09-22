Politics
To judge by the determination of the IKN as a political capital
Perpres 79/2025 created the capital of the central archipelago as the political capital in 2028. The development objective was attached to the ambitious while the efficiency and the cost of the transfer were still in light.
Oriental KalimantanGene.id Tuesday morning August 12, 2024, President Joko Widodo held a press conference in front of the capital of the capital of Nusantara. In one frame, President Jokowi and elected President Prabowo Suubianto were questioned about the pursuit of the IKN. Not only on the same day, Prabowo was questioned three times by the coolies in ink on his commitment to continue the inheritance of Jokowi.
“We will surely finish it, even if the plan is a dozen outlines, even decades as transfer from the capital to other countries. But I am optimistic that four five years have worked well,” said the eighth president.
Almost a year after Prabowo was appointed President of Indonesia on October 20, 2024, IKN was again a discussion. Thanks to presidential regulations 79/2025 concerning the update of the government's work plan, the capital of the archipelago was determined to be the capital of the policy of the policy of the policy of the policy of the policy in 2028.
Some targets have been fixed. From the construction of the central area of government centers covering an area of 800 to 850 hectares, the percentage of building building has reached 20% and the construction of occupation reached 50%.
In the appendix to the presidential regulations 79/2025, it also targets the central government employees to be transferred to IKN up to 1,700 to 4,100. Some regions of the Kalimantan have been appointed as superhub Ikn Economy, composed of Samarinda, Balikpapan, Bontang, Penajam Paser Utara, Kutai Kartanegara and East Kutai.
The vice-governor of the Kalimantan Oriental Seno Aji praised the publication of compressions 79/2025. According to Seno Aji, the role of the East Kalimantan will be important in preparing the support of the IKN infrastructure as political capital in three years. Among them, the rehabilitation of Sultan Aji Muhammad Sulaiman, Sepinggan, Balikpapan airport; Construction of connecting roads in IKN outside the toll road from km 28 in Ikn; As well as Sotek's road repairs, Penajam Paser Utara, in Bongan, West Kutai.
“Thus, the construction of the IKN has an impact on other districts such as West Kutai and Mahakam Ulu,” he said.
In Perpres 79/2025, also targets maintenance and repair (preservation) of a certain number of roads around the IKN. From the preservation of the road and the Petung section bridge, Penajam Paser Utara in Riko, Sépaku, Seve two in Samboja. Then, also preservation of the road and the bridge of the Loa Janan section in Tenggarong, Senoni, Kota Bangun, Muara Leka, Muara Muntai in the unit of colony Blusuh, in the west of Kutai.
The political observer of the University of Mulawarman, Saipul, assessed that the determination of the IKN as the capital of the policy must be climbed. What government affairs will be transferred to the IKN, as well as the questions that always take place in Jakarta.
He stressed that the elimination of the political center must be measurable and transparent. Did not even interfere with the implementation of public services and incur more expensive costs. He gave the example that the mobilization of the president and officials of the IKN ministry in Jakarta would certainly lead to a high -cost economy.
“Government is also likely to be less effective and effective at work,” he said.
The professor of public administration of Unmul also criticized the objective of moving IKN, which indicated a percentage of 20% for residential and 50% for office buildings. Saipul assessed that ASN's transfer should be carried out when the development process had reached 80%.
“If the objective is less than 60% will be full of risk,” he said.
With regard to the status of the government which overshadows the IKN, Saipul stressed that it is necessary to consider whether it is to remain an authority elected directly by the president, or there is a governor who is directly elected by the community.
In addition, according to Saipul, IKN connectivity with other cities and districts that surround it must be well calculated. He considered that Jakarta as the capital was supported by the surroundings of western Java, such as Bogor, Depok, Tangerang and Bekasi which is often called Jabodetabek.
“Do not leave connectivity to IKN not optimal when it is moved,” he said.
Meanwhile, the UNMUL constitutional law expert, Herdiansyah Hamzah, assessed that the determination of the IKN as the capital of the political city was quite reasonable. The discourse of separation between the political capital and the capital is as much as possible for the moment.
“Capital centers cannot be at the same point. This is the design that should be taken from the start,” he said.
The practice, according to the man called Castro, the plural was found in various capitals of new countries. Like Malaysia, which makes Putrajaya the capital of the government and Kuala Lumpur as the center of the economy.
However, he also considered that determination was also a form of frustration of the Prabowo government towards the existence of IKN. In addition, the investment promised by the previous government has never been optimally made. So that the IKN which was initially the center of the economy has become far from the fire.
“So what we can catch is a signal of pessimism to the continuation of the IKN,” he said.
According to Castro, continuing to build IKN, did nothing more than Prabowo's efforts to continue the legacy of Jokowi, even with a reduced scale. In fact, he thinks that Prabowo did not really intend to continue the IKN.
“It is certainly more focused on the programs it has planted, such as a free nutritional diet,” he said.
