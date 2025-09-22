Ankara, Athens look at each other with caution

Greece Navy organized large preparation exercises at the beginning of the month, extending from the Evros region in the northeast to KastelloLorizo ​​in the south, with the participation of the whole fleet. [Defense Ministry via InTime News]

Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis are expected to meet in New York, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

However, a few days ago, in particular on Sunday, September 14, it seemed likely that the meeting would be canceled in the middle of tensions on a research expedition provided for by the Turkish ship of Piri Reis to the west of the Greek islands of Lesvos and Chios. The investigation operation is considered to be part of the tactics of turkey aimed at contesting Greek sovereignty on a large part of the Aegean Sea, by promoting the position of the Ankaras that the islands do not have a continental plateau.

Confrontations BetWeen The Nominal Allies and Eternal Rivals Have Generally Been Toned Down Sale 2023 But Bilateral Relations have been complicated by a series of Recent Events that Haved Turkey: Oil Multinational Chevrons Bid for Exploration of Resources South Crete and the Peloponnese, Which Disputes The Turkish-Libyan Memorandum Delimiting Maritime Zones, and Turkeys likes Exclusion from Eus Security Action for the Defense Buying Program in Europe (SAFE) is the main causes.

In the end, the communication channels existing between higher level and lower level officials have worked well: the meeting will take place and it seems very likely that Piri Reis will remain anchored in the port of Izmir or will limit its shipping to Turkish territorial waters at least until the end of the United Nations Assembly. It is also to be hoped that the two leaders will agree on a means of regulating the actions in the Aegean in a way that would not be employed on the two nations of sovereignty and would be compatible with international law: this agreement would include work on the link of the electrical networks of Greece-Cyprus.

Greek diplomacy also closely monitored the next Erdogans meeting with American president Donald Trump on Thursday: fully aware of Trump's love for lucrative transactions, Erdogan offers to buy 300 Boeing aircraft on behalf of Turkish airlines, the world leader in terms of international destinations served. Greek diplomats consider the decision as an attempt to extract a promise that the block imposed by the Congress on its F-35 purchase fighters will be lifted.

For its part, Greece is convinced that its solid network in Congress will help maintain the block, even if Trump weighs in favor of the agreement.