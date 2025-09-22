



Last update: September 22, 2025, 9:00 p.m.

Imran Khan, imprisoned ex-cricket, made fun of Mohin Naqvi and Asim Mnnir after the losses of the Asian Cup of Pakistan against India, blaming Naqvi for cricket misfortunes and accusing to have undergone pti.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. (Pic / Reuters file)

The former cricket player who has become an Imran Khan politician, currently imprisoned, laughed at the President of the Pakistani Cricket Council Mohin Naqvi, suggesting that Naqvi and the army chief Asim Munnir should open the striker if they hope to win a cricket match against India.

Khans' sarcastic remarks followed Pakistans two defeats by India during the current Asian Cup in Dubai.

Addressing journalists on Monday, Khans' sister Aleema Khan has relayed that Imran proposed that the only way for Pakistan to win against India is for the military leader Gennir and the president of PCB, Naqvi, the striker, with the former chief of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa and the chief elections Sikandar than Impove.

Aleema added that the chief judge of the High Court of Islamabad, Sarfaraz Dogar, should act as the third arbiter.

Aleema said that she had informed her brother of the consecutive losses of the Pakistans against India.

Imran Khan, who led Pakistan to his only victory of the Odi World Cup in 1992, held Naqvi responsible for harming the Pakistani cricket by incompetence “and nepotism”.

The 72-year-old also accused general of having undermined his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI), during the general elections of February 2024 with the help of former CJP ISA and the chief commissioner of the Raja elections.

The founder of the PTI has been imprisoned since August 2023 for several accusations.

India outclass Pakistan in Asia Cup

India won a six gates against Pakistan in his Super Four match of the Asian Cup on Sunday. Pakistan, first striking, set a goal of 172 for India, which they made with seven balls to lose.

During the first meeting, India defeated Pakistan in a rather conforming way, by seven counters with 25 balls to lose.

There was no longer a handshake between the players of the two teams, because the match was played in the middle of the current tensions between the nations which follow the military conflict between the nuclear armed neighbors in May of this year.

(With agency entries)

Ratar

Ritayan Basu, Senior Society, Sports on News18.com. Covers national and international football for almost a decade. Played and covered the badminton. Written on the content of Cricket, Havin … Read more

Ritayan Basu, Senior Society, Sports on News18.com. Covers national and international football for almost a decade. Played and covered the badminton. Written on the content of Cricket, Havin … Read more

Location :

Lahore, Pakistan

Posted for the first time:

September 22, 2025, 9:00 p.m.

News Cricket Imran Khan makes fun of the President of the PCB, urges Mohin Naqvi and the army chief to beat compared to Indiadisclaimer: the comments reflect the views of the users, not the news18. Please keep respectful and constructive discussions. Abusive, defamatory or illegal comments will be deleted. News18 can deactivate any comments at its discretion. By publishing, you accept our conditions of use and our privacy policy.

Learn more

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/cricket/imran-khan-mocks-pcb-chairman-urges-mohsin-naqvi-army-chief-to-bat-vs-india-ws-l-9589812.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos