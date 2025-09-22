



What happened? Greenpeace climbers have climbed two piles of chimneys 75 m high in StayySorpe, the largest gas power plant. The demonstration highlights the large gas scam: where expensive gas pushes invoices by fixing the price we pay for electricity, even if it just produces a fraction of our power. Greenpeace calls on the government to solve the problem by taking more control of gas power plants, allowing cleaner British energy sources to provide lower and more stable energy bills and to help fight climate change. Why we took measures Most people do not know that gas which is the most expensive form of energy always fix the price we pay for electricity, even if it produces only fraction of our power.

Over the past five years, gas -oriented electricity prices have an average of 130% higher than solar energy, 29% higher than wind to earth and 13% higher than offshore wind.

Companies that manage these power plants make huge profits during payment to produce a few hours of a few hours. Meanwhile, people who work hard across the country find it difficult to pay their bills. It's just not fair.

Last winter, two petrol factories were paid for almost 12 m to generate only three hours of electricity, operating their ability to set high prices when the offer is tight.

During the recent energy crisis, the huge point of world gas prices added around 90 billion British gas bills between 2021 and 2024, which is equivalent to 1,300 per person.

British electricity prices are now among the highest in Europe – and much higher than in the United States. For industries with high energy intensity, they are some of the highest in the world. Greenpeace What we ask Greenpeace wants the gas power plants to cease to fix the price of energy and benefit to the detriment of the facilles, so that all were able to take advantage of the advantages of the cheaper and more stable and cultivated renewable energies.

The government can do so by eliminating gas power plants – such as StayySorpe – from the wholesale of electricity and placing them in a strategic reserve. This would prevent expensive gas from fixing electricity prices, protecting British facilitation against gas prices volatility and saving households and businesses over 5 billion per year on their energy bills. Greenpeace solution to the large gas scam: read the full report Greenpeaces approach to protest For Greenpeace, actions like this are a last resort, and the decision to stage a demonstration is never taken lightly. When you see a government or a business targeted by our activists, it is a sure sign that they refuse to stop harming people and nature, despite enormous pressure to do it. In addition to standard climbing security equipment, activists all wear personal protective equipment (EPI), including masks and respirators, and are equipped with gas monitors to ensure their safety.

