Donald Trump's H-1B visa movement will have the most impact on these companies





President Donald Trump's decision to demand visa costs of $ 100,000 for highly qualified foreign workers will affect the most Amazon and other major technological companies, according to government data.

H-1B visas are problems via a lottery system. Data from the Citizenship and Immigration Services of the United States (USCIS) show that Amazon was the largest sponsor of H-1B Visa during the 2025 financial year, with more than 10,000 awarded, followed by Tata Consultancy, Microsoft, Meta, Apple and Google.

Newsweek contacted companies for comments by e-mail sent outside regular work hours.

The H-1B program allows American employers to temporarily employ foreign workers for jobs in specialized professions. The Congress renders 65,000 H-1B visas available for workers with a baccalaureate or equivalent and 20,000 others for those who hold a master's degree or more.

Trump proclamation imposing demand fees of $ 100,000 could bring a special blow to the technology sector, because companies often count on visas for highly qualified jobs that they have trouble filling.

The program was examined in the context of a major immigration repression

What to know

According to USCIS data, Amazon had 10,044 beneficiaries approved for H-1B visas during the year 2025.

The company with the second visa most approved by visas, Tata Consultancy Services, had 5,505. Microsoft received 5,189 H-1B visas approved during the year 2025, followed closely by Meta with 5,123.

However, the experts previously declared in Newsweek that the figures included extensions, transfers and exempt petitions from CAP.

The 10 companies with the most approvals of H-1B visa during the 2025 fiscal year are:

Amazon com Services (10,044) Tata Consultancy Services (5 505) Microsoft Corporation (5.189) Meta Platformms Inc (5 123) Apple Inc (4202) Google LLC (4181) Cognizant Technology Solutions (2 493) JPMorgan Chase and CO (2,440) Walmart Associates Inc (2,390) (2,353)

The White House has not initially clarified if the modification would apply to existing H-1B holders, but later confirmed that it would not.

Companies like Amazon and Microsoft have sent emergency councils urging employees to H-1B visas so as not to leave the country and for employees traveling in the United States before the costs of the costs on Sunday, Business Insider and the Financial Times said.

The White House said on Saturday that new costs would only apply to the petition – the company's request to bring a skilled worker from another country in the United States – and will not be applied to existing visa holders who will return to the country.

What people say

When he was asked how he thought that technological companies will react to new costs, President Donald Trump told journalists: “I think they are going to be very happy. And we will be able to keep people in our country who will be very productive people, and in many cases, these companies will pay a lot of money for that, and they are very happy.”

The White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt wrote on X on Saturday that the costs are “not annual costs. This is a single cost that only applies to the petition”.

She added: “Those who already have H-1B visas and are currently outside the country at the moment will not be billed at $ 100,000 to return.

What is the next step

The costs of $ 100,000 will apply from the start of the next H-1B lottery cycle in 2026.

