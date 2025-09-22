CCTV: The recent increase in tensions in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict led to serious victims among Palestinian civilians and mass travel. We have noted that a country after the other has announced recognition of the Palestinian state, including Western countries such as the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia. However, the United States still sells weapons to Israel while organizing talks with the Gulf of States of a provisional Post-Conflit Gaza Regulatory structure. What is your comment?



Guo Jiakun: To put an end to the conflict and achieve lasting peace is what people in Palestine, Israel and through the Middle East want. It is also an urgent task for the international community.

Gaza belongs to the Palestinian people and is inseparable from the Palestinian territory. China believes that faced with the current situation, a complete ceasefire in Gaza must be prosecuted and the humanitarian disaster must be attenuated with the greatest sense of urgency. The country with a particular influence on Israel must move on to responsibility. The principle of the Palestinians governing Palestine must be observed and the legitimate national rights of Palestine have ensured the post-conflict governance and reconstruction agreement. The two -state solution must remain the path to follow, which requires overall consensus and a zero unilateral action which erodes the bases of the two -state solution.

Force and violence will not produce peace and security. China is ready to work with the international community to stay attached to a ceasefire in Gaza, firmly supports the Palestinian peoples, it is enough to find their legitimate national rights and to make tireless efforts towards a complete, fair and lasting solution to the question of Palestine on an early date.

Reuters: Prime Minister Li Qiang is at Unga this week. Will he give a speech? In addition, will Prime Minister LI produce an update of the national climate plan of Chinas?



Guo Jiakun: On the details of the calendar of the first Li Qiangs for the general debate of the 80th UNGA session and high -level events, we will publish information in due course. Please check the updates.

Bloomberg: President Donald Trump said he would meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the next economic cooperation summit in Asia-Pacific and praised progress to the finalization of an agreement on Tiktok. Wondered if there is more information beyond what is already in reading on the call between the two leaders, if they will meet at APEC, and other details on the Tiktok agreement?



Guo Jiakun: The diplomacy of heads of state plays an irreplaceable role in the provision of strategic advice for China-US relations. The presidents of China and the United States maintain exchanges and close communications. On the details you mentioned, both parties are in communication. I have no information to share for the moment.

The Chinese position on the question of the Tiktok is clear: the Chinese government respects the wishes of the company in question, and would be happy to see productive trade negotiations in accordance with the rules of the market leads to a ToA solution which is in accordance with the laws and regulations of Chinese and takes into account the interests of both parties. The American side needs to adorn an open, fair and non -discriminatory environment for Chinese investors. With regard to the agreement you mentioned, after China-US speaks on economic and commercial issues in Madrid, the competent authorities have shared information on the basic consensus on the Tiktok issue, to which you can refer.

Yonhap news agency: President of the State Affairs of the RPDC Kim Jong-Un declared yesterday in a speech in the Assembly of the Supreme Peoples that his country would never abandon nuclear weapons. He suggested that there is no reason to avoid talks with the United States if Washington ceased to insist that his country abandons nuclear weapons. How does China consider the position of RPRK never to abandon nuclear weapon?

Guo Jiakun: China pays attention to the developments of the Korean peninsula. A peaceful and stable peninsula and a political regulation of the question of the Korean peninsula are in the interest of all parties. We hope that the relevant parties will be confronted with the deep cause and the node of the issue, will stick to the objective of political settlement and work to defuse tensions and maintain regional peace and stability.

Xinhua press agency: We have noted that the Information Office of the Council of the State of Chinas last week a white paper entitled Chinas Achievement in the well -balanced development of women in the new era. Can you inform us more of this?



Guo Jiakun: Thirty years ago, China successfully organized the fourth world conference on women in Beijing, organized by the United Nations. Ten years ago, in order to commemorate the fourth world conference on women and to implement the Beijing declaration and action platform more, the Chinese government co-organized the meeting of world gender leaders and the empowerment of women with UN women at the UN headquarters in New York. Five years ago, President Xi Jinping proposed to hold another meeting of world leaders on women in 2025.

To put the development of women in the global context, there are five years of the objectives set by the 2030 agenda for sustainable development, and the global progress of women is confronted with serious challenges and enormous opportunities at the same time. China has been a defender and a lawyer in the search for gender equality and the well -balanced development of women.

Since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, China has made booming progress, historical results and a global progression in the development of women. The way to develop women under socialism with Chinese characteristics is overflowing with renewed vitality and unique advantages.

To commemorate the 30th anniversary of the fourth world conference on women, China will soon host another meeting of world leaders on women in Beijing. The white paper that has just been published aims to fully develop what China has achieved in the implementation of the Beijing Declaration and Platform of Action, gives a systematic overview of Chinas philosophy, principles and innovative practices in promoting gender equality and the contribution of women and the contribution of women and experience in women in force for women. China is ready to work with countries around the world to jointly accelerate new well -balanced development progress for women and write a new chapter in the world's advancement of women.

Reuters: Last week, the Trump administration increased request fees for H1-B visa for the first time to US $ 100,000. I have two questions about it. Does the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have a comment on how this change in policy will affect workers in the Chinese technology industry? Secondly, could the ministry also share the policies that China has introduced in recent years to attract foreign talents of technology, and are there new policies or regimes in work on this front?



Guo Jiakun: On your first question, we have no comments on Visa USS policy.

On your second question, in a globalized world, the cross -border flow of talents is decisive in world technological and economic progress. China welcomes the talents of various sectors and areas around the world to come and find their foot in China for the progress of humanity and professional success.

Bloomberg: A group of high representatives of the American room arrived in China on Sunday for interviews with the Chinese government. This is the first official visit of this type in six years. Wondered if the Ministry of Foreign Affairs made a comment on this visit?



Guo Jiakun: There is a reading on the meeting of Prime Minister Li Qiangs with the delegation of the American Chamber led by representative Adam Smith, to whom you can refer to. China and the United States maintain communication in various fields. China is ready to work with the United States according to mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, and in the spirit of equality, respect and mutual benefit, improves dialogue and exchanges in various fields and solve the problems of the other by communication. We hope that the United States will work with China in the same direction and will make the bilateral relationship pass forward along the right way.

Reuters: Lin Chia-Lung, the head of Taiwan, head of the islands abroad, recently visited Vienna, a week after the visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Wang Yis in the Austrian capital. Does the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have a comment on the visit of Lins to Vienna?

Guo Jiakun: There is only one China in the world, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of Chinese territory.

The unique principle is the political foundation of the establishment and development of diplomatic relations between China and Austria. It is also a fundamental standard in international relations and a dominant consensus in the international community. We firmly oppose any form of official exchanges between the Chinas Taiwan region and countries with diplomatic relations with China. We urge the relevant countries to respect the single principle of China, to stop providing a platform to the separatists of Taiwan's independence and to stop sending bad signals to the separatist forces of Taiwan's independence.

The independence of Taiwan and attempts to request foreign support for this program will not succeed. No matter how the DPP authorities are trying to draw attention, to present themselves in foreign countries or to try to create two Chinese or a China, a Taiwan, they will not succeed and no such attempt will ever affect international engagement overwhelming towards the principle of China.