Jokowi asked volunteers to support Prabowo-Gibran for two periods, Jerry led to the record of trace of the former president





Kedaipna.com -Restension to the declaration of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo, who would have asked his volunteers to support the Pair Rakab Raka of Prabowo Subantogran, Jerry Massie expressed his acid criticisms. He considered that the declaration was inconsistent and full of political interests. The king of Java (Jokowi -Red) started again in Ngibul. He said support from the Prabowo-Gibran start was two periods. In fact, speaking of political scenarios, many things can change, said Jerry on Monday (09/22/2025). He analyzed some possible political cards in the future. First of all, if there is an indictment, before the end of the Gibran period, he will drop first. Second, Prabowo should no longer be associated with Gibran. Names such as Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY), SUFMI DASCO AHMAD, Anies Baswedan, in the PRABOWO-PUANI MAHANRI scenario if there is a GERRISDIP agreement called a potential option. The third scenario continued Jerry, Gibran could have been looking for new political vehicles. Gibran may be rolling in PSI which is synonymous with the elephant party. There is a problem, staying Digadang Will with the former Purwakarta regent and elected governor of Western Java, Dedi Mulyadi, he said. Jerry also mentioned the solo political dynamics which, according to him, played a role in supporting the problem. “Yesterday, there was a demonstration, I thought that Gang Solo had come to play. After the failure of the coup attempt against Prabowo, Jokowi's declaration admitted that he had asked his volunteers from the start to support Gibran during two periods with Prabowo,” he renovated. In addition, Jerry assessed that Gibran's ability was not qualified to re-accompany Prabowo. “If you look at quality and capacity, Gibran most often monitors market conditions. There are no significant advantages and expertise, which makes President Prabowo's compensation difficult,” said Jerry further. He has also quipped the history of Jokowi from the ESEMKA car project so far, which he has said full of controversy. “The words of Jokowi are more and more difficult to believe the academics, except by those who are illiterate or their brain are empty. Those who still believe will come forward only whenever the Javanese King said,” he concluded. Report: Sabillilalah

