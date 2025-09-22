



Fort Pierce, in Florida (AP) Ryan Routh sent a text to his three adult children and his fiancée separately to tell them that he loved them, according to mobile phone documents, shortly before the authorities say that he had been spotted by an American secret service agent, who identified Routh as the man who tried to assassinate President Donald.

Read more: Trump Suspect Tenal Assassination Pled

Later in the same day, Routh called her fiancée from Palm Beach County prison to tell her about her arrest, but she already knew it. “Everyone knows, it's been hours,” the woman can be heard by hearing a recording of the call. “The whole world knows it.”

Roth stands up for the Federal Court after being accused of having tried to kill Trump and should present his defense on Monday, calling only three witnesses.

The experienced prosecutors of the American prosecutor's office for the southern district of Florida posed their case on Friday afternoon after spending seven days questioning 38 witnesses in order to make sure that Roth spends the rest of her life in prison.

Prosecutors said Roth had spent weeks plotting to kill Trump before targeting a rifle through shrubs while Trump was playing golf on September 15, 2024 at his West Palm Beach Country Club.

Roth pleaded not guilty of having tried to assassinate a large presidential candidate, to attack a federal officer and several violations of firearms.

He declared on Friday, judge of the American district court, that he only needed about half a day to present his defense. He said he was planning to call an expert in firearms and two witnesses of character. He did not say if he planned to testify.

Cannon signed Routh's request to represent itself following two hearings in July. Roth told the judge that his federal public defenders appointed by the court were diligent, but they did not listen to him and were not afraid of him.

“How are they supposed to represent me and say that I am not a dangerous person when they do not believe it?” Routh said in July.

The United States Supreme Court judged that the criminal accused had the right to represent themselves in legal proceedings, as long as they can show a judge that they are competent to renounce their right to be defended by a lawyer. Roth's former defense lawyers have been a rescue lawyer since Routh has resumed his own defense and was present during the trial in the past two weeks.

Cannon said lawyers should be ready to present their fence arguments on Tuesday, giving each side to an hour and 45 minutes. The jurors will start to deliberate after that. Cannon had initially blocked more than three weeks for the trial at the Fisral Palace of Federal Justice, but the relatively short counter-examination of Routh led to a faster than expected pace.

Recounting the alleged attack on the golf course, a secret service agent said last week that he had spotted Roth before Trump was seen. Roth targeted his rifle on the agent, who opened fire, dropping his weapon and fleeing without shooting, said the agent.

The police obtained the help of a witness who testified that he had seen a person fleeing the area after hearing shots. The witness was then transported by plane to a police helicopter in a neighboring interstate where Routh was arrested, and the witness said he had confirmed that it was the person he had seen.

Barely nine weeks earlier, Trump had survived an attempted life during his campaign in Pennsylvania. This shooter had fired eight shots, with a bullet grazing Trump's ear. The shooter was then fatally shot down by an elite counter-knit of the secret services.

Routh was a worker for the construction of North Carolina who, in recent years, had moved to Hawaii. Reth, Routh spoke to anyone listening to his dangerous and sometimes violent plans to fit into conflicts around the world, witnesses told the Associated Press.

At the start of the war in Ukraine, Routh tried to recruit soldiers from Afghanistan, Moldova and Taiwan to fight the Russians. In his native Greensboro, in North Carolina, he was arrested in 2002 for escaping a traffic stop and barricading himself from the police with a fully automatic machine gun and a “weapon of mass destruction”, which turned out to be an explosive with a 10 -inch fuse (25 centimeters), the police announced.

In 2010, the police searched a warehouse owned and found more than 100 stolen items, electric tools and construction supplies to kayaks and spa baths. In both cases of crime, the judges gave Roth a probation or a suspended sentence.

In addition to the federal accusations, Routh also pleaded not guilty of heads of state of terrorism and attempted murder.

