Farage wants to eliminate permanent residence rights for foreigners in the United Kingdom.





LondonThe populist and xenophobic Nigel Farage once again put immigration at the center of his last political fight. In fact, this is the only subject he talks about, and he gradually gains ground, consolidating his hopes of reaching Downing Street, even if the general elections are still at four years old. However, this Monday, he went even further than his usual demonization of foreigners. Because a month after opening the British political year with the promise of “mass deportations” Refugees and asylum seekers arriving through the manga channel on the islands, the chief of the United Kingdom reform announced during a press conference in London that he wanted to abolish the status of permanent residence for foreigners (indefinite leave to stayIlr) and replace it with a five -year work visa with much stricter requirements: a higher salary threshold, a ban on having relatives, criminal records and a reinforced English test. The objective is to enter the bud of what Farage called “Boriswave”: the 3.8 million people who arrived after Brexit and the effective exit from the country of the European Union in January 2021, under the more lax rules established by the government of Boris Johnson. “It is the greatest betrayal of the democratic will of the British people lately,” he said. The extremist chief, however, forgot that what he calls Boriswave (the Boris wave) was made possible largely by the divorce with the European Unionof which Farage was one of the main motor forces. According to its version, a large part of these 3.8 million migrants are low -skilled young people who “will eventually depend on the taxpayer”. “We are not the world's food bank,” he said. He also clearly indicated that there would be no exceptions for the Ukrainians or the citizens of Hong Kong, who could access the ILR in the years to come. Save or go bankrupt And with regard to the more than 3.3 million EU citizens who reached their ILR under the agreements with Brussels, when he said that “they are not priority”, he hinted that he would renegotiate the conditions of access to benefits and pensions with the EU. “We are the party that will make massive reductions in social protection expenses. The benefits will only be to the British citizens.” Farage and its politician chief, Zia Yusuf, justified the measure by affirming that the exclusion of legal migrants from the social protection system could save 234 billion. But the figure was refused for the same reason. reflection From which he comes from, the Center for Policy Studies, which warned that his calculations were obsolete. However, Reform UK insists that the real cost is even higher. According to Yusuf, “the tax disaster that awaits us is enormous and the only reform of the United Kingdom has the courage to face it,” he said. The new offensive arrives at a time when Reform UK conducts surveys with 31% of the voting intentionBefore work (20.5%) and preservatives (17.6%). Immigration, in particular legal immigration, remains the main concern of the British, and Farage is confident to capitalize on it with drastic proposals: “We will not disappoint our voters. If we do not stop this model, the cost of well-being in five or ten years will be repercussions economically.” The strategy, in any case, is clear. Pointing day after day on migrants, with or undocumented, as responsible for all the ailments in the country. The result is effective: the frage poison creates a racist, xenophobic and intolerant climate, and nine days ago, it was demonstrated with a large ultra demonstration in the center of London.

