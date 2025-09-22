Erdogan: The Trkiye slogan of “World is greater than five”, a vision of the collective future





The sustainable call of Trkiye, rooted in principle that “the world is greater than five”, transcends a simple criticism of the current world order and embodies a vision of the collective future of humanity, said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. His remarks came in an article published in Nowsweek On Monday, Trkiye's communications manager Burhanettin Duran said on the Turkish social media platform Nsosyal. Erdogan said that conflicts, anarchy, terrorism, pandemics, climatic crises and the widening of injustice and inequalities exert immense pressure on the current international order in the middle of a continuous row of growing challenges. “Trkiye acts with a vision which, without compromising his approach to foreign policy, has been focused on the principles of justice, peace and solidarity, navigates complete, complex and deeply painful crises while protecting both its own security and the common future of humanity,” he said. The UN, founded after the Second World War to preserve peace and security, is now “unfortunately” unable to take up this basic mission in the midst of today's challenges, the Turkish president said. The world is larger than five The United Nations Security Council (UN), established on the principles of justice and equality, has seen its decision-making on regional and global crises “to the will and the interests of only five countries,” he added. “This unjust structure, which is among the main sources of the dead ends of our time”, needs an urgent reform so that the UN can again work as an effective center of multilateralism, faithful to its founding principles, and provide fair solutions to global challenges, he added. Faced with unusual efficiency and increasingly complex geopolitical challenges, Ankara has made dialogue and mediation the cornerstone of its foreign policy, said Erdogan, stressing that the Grains of the Black Sea initiative illustrates this commitment, offering tangible advantages for regional and global security and stability. From the Caucasus to Africa and from the Middle East to the Balkans, Trkiye continues to assume responsibility for looking for equitable diplomatic solutions to conflicts and working to build a lasting and fair peace, he noted. Ankara's approach to diplomacy extends beyond the conflict resolution to encompass humanitarian concerns, he said, noting that the country's position as one of the main humanitarian assistance suppliers in the world reflects the responsibility entrusted to it by its “history and deep values”. In this regard, the president reiterated Trkiye's commitment to his role of main strength in the progress of global solidarity. The atrocities in Gaza 'One of the most serious tests of the consciousness of Israel humanity, the occupation continues and the atrocities that take place in Gaza are “one of the most serious tests of the conscience of humanity,” said Erdogan. “This test ends with shame for all humanity, starting with actors in the international system. Children and women perish while millions of people are left to the most fundamental necessities,” he said, expressing the lasting efforts of Ankara to reach a cease-fire, ensuring the endless flow of humanitarian aid and relaunching the prospects for a solution to two state. The more than 100,000 tonnes of aid that Trkiye delivered to Gaza represent only one of the measures he has taken to relieve the suffering of “our brothers and sisters struggling with hunger under the inhuman blocking of Israel,” said Erdogan.

