Politics
PM Modi's Open Letter to the Nation: while Navratri begins, PM is greeted by GST Bachat Utsav, Pitchs Swadeshi | Full message
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote an open letter to the Nation on Monday, September 22. He extended the greetings on the first day of the Navratri celebrations and praised the TPS reforms introduced recently by the government.
New new generation GST reforms came into force on September 22. In the revised structure, TPS plates at four previous levels have been consolidated in two main categories: 5% and 18%.
This festive season, let's celebrate the “GST Bachat Utsav”! The lower TST rates mean more savings for each household and more facilitated for businesses, PM Modi published on X on Monday, attaching to it with it letter to the nation.
Here is the full text of PM Modi's open letter:
“My Indian compatriots,
While the nation celebrates the beginning of Navaratri, I give you sincere wishes to you and your families. May this festival bring good health, happiness and prosperity to everyone.
This year, the holiday season brings an additional reason to rejoice. From September 22, the next generation TPS reforms began to make their presence felt, marking the start of a “GST Bachat Utsav” or the “TPS savings festival” across the country.
These reforms will strengthen the savings and benefit directly at each section of the company, whether farmers, women, young people, the poor, the middle class, traders or MPMs. They will encourage greater growth and investment and will accelerate the progress of each state and region.
An important feature of the next generation TPS reforms is that there will be mainly two panels of 5% and 18%.
Daily essential elements such as food, drugs, soap, toothpaste, insurance and many other items will now be exempt from tax or fall into the lowest tax slab at 5%. The goods which were earlier imposed at 12% have almost entirely increased to 5%.
It is very comforting to see various traders and traders install “then and now” who indicate pre-reform and post-reform taxes.
In recent years, 25 people have passed poverty and formed an ambitious neo-Milieu class.
In addition, we have also strengthened the hands of our middle class with massive income tax reductions, which guarantee an annual income tax of 12 Lakh.
If we combine income tax reductions and next generation TPS reforms, they add up to the savings of almost 2.5 Lakh crores for the people.
The expenses of your households will reduce and it will be easier to make aspirations such as the construction of a house, the purchase of a vehicle, the purchase of devices, eat or plan a family vacation.
The course of the TPS of our nation, which started in 2017, was a turning point to free our citizens and our companies from the web from multiple taxes.
The TPS was economically united the nation. “A nation, a tax” has brought uniformity and relief. The TPS Council, with the active participation of the center and the States, has made many pro-peuples decisions.
Now, these new reforms take us further, simplifying the system, reducing rates and putting more savings in the hands of the people.
Our small industries, traders, traders, entrepreneurs and MPME will also see greater ease of doing business and ease of compliance.
Taxes below, the drop in prices and the simpler rules will mean better sales, less burden of compliance and growth in opportunities, especially in the MPME sector.
Our collective objective is Viksit Bharat by 2047. It is imperative to walk on the path of autonomy. These reforms strengthen our local manufacturing base, opening the way to Aatmanirbhar Bharat.
On a related note, this festive season, are also losing to support the products made in India. This means buying Swadeshi products that have the sweat and the work of an Indian involved in their manufacture, regardless of the brand or the company that makes them.
Whenever you buy a product made by our own craftsmen, workers and industries, you help many families earn their living and create job opportunities for our young people.
I use our traders to sell products made in India. Let's say proudly – what we buy is Swadeshi.
Let's proudly say – what we sell is Swadeshi.
I also urge states governments to encourage industry, manufacturing and improving the investment climate.
Again, I wish you and your families a happy Navaratri and a season full of happiness and savings through the “TPS savings festival”.
That these reforms bring greater prosperity to all Indian households.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/india/pm-modis-open-letter-to-nation-as-navratri-begins-pm-hails-gst-bachat-utsav-pitches-swadeshi-full-message-11758541472241.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
