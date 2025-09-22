Trump tackles the “ nation in grief '' at Charlie Kirk Arizona Memorial to which thousands attended





“Today, America is a nation of sorrow, a nation in shock and a mourning nation,” American president Donald Trump said on Sunday during the Charlie Kirk public memorial in Arizona.

Trump, who entered the scene on fireworks and accompanied by the live interpretation of Lee Greenwood from God injured in the United States, said Kirk was “murdered with a radicalized composure monster”.

“He was murdered because he lived courageously, lived boldly and competed brilliantly without apologies,” Trump told the crowd of thousands of people gathered at the Glendale State Farm Stadium.

“For millions of Americans … It is scary to say goodbye to a patriot who had so much to give.”

One of the most eminent conservative activists in the United States, Kirk was fatally turned during a campaign event at a University of Utah on September 10 when he debated members of the crowd.

In his opening speech on Sunday, Trump said that it was Kirk who presented him the president now vice JD Vance as his potential running mate, and frequently asked the American president to speak during his events. “He worked so hard, I didn't want to drop him; he made me feel guilty,” recalls Trump.

“To kill a man like this, he does not deserve this … It was a horrible attack on the United States of America.”

“But the assassin failed his quest, because his message is larger and stronger and stronger than before,” exclaimed Trump. “Think about it, it is bigger today than it was two weeks ago.”

“He is eternal and I just want to say that we love him,” said the American president. “This is why I will soon attribute Charlie to the presidential medal of freedom, it is the greatest civil honor.”

According to a note, saying that Kirk was a great supporter of “Make America Healthy Again”, an initiative by the Secretary of the United States of Health Robert F Kennedy Jr, Trump said that he had to unveil a major “medical” decision linked to children on Monday.

Trump also undertook to “save Chicago” where Kirk grew up “from a horrible crime”, which said that Trump said the last thing Kirk told him, explaining that Kirk spent a large part of his youth and through the United States devoting himself to “inspiring people to a conservative cause”.

He is committed to doing the same in Memphis and “a few others”, comparing them to Washington “very sure”, where Trump deployed the American National Guard earlier this year.

Trump concluded his speech by praising Kirk as a “martyr for our freedom” and “our greatest evangelist for American freedom”.

“None of us will never forget Charlie Kirk, and no longer history,” he said.

Trump, who credited Kirk for playing a pivotal role in his electoral victory in 2024, was one of the many notable speakers and eminent members of his Made America Great Again or the MAGE Movement present at the event, notably Vance, Kennedy Jr and the defense secretary Pete Hegseth.

“May God bless you all to have come here from around the world to honor and celebrate my Charlie,” said Kirk widow Erika Kirk, who spoke just before Trump, to the thousands of people gathered at the Glendale Stadium Stadium.

She then recalled Kirk's message during an event two years ago, when he quoted a biblical verse to underline his role as a person who has embarked on the debate through the United States, arguing traditional points of view.

“When you say, here I am Lord, use me, God will take you on it, and he did it for Charlie,” she said. “Eleven days ago, God accepted this total surrender from my husband and then called him to his side.”

In an emotional discourse where she remembers seeing her husband's corpse, Erika Kirk then said that she forgave Charlie Kirk's shooter.

“I forgive him because of what Christ did and that is what Charlie would do. The answer to hatred is not hatred, the answer we know is love and always love. Love for our enemies and our love for those who persecute us,” she said, promising to continue the work of the organization of Kirk Turning Point USA as CEO.

Erika and Charlie Kirk got married in 2021 and have two children.

“I can't help but think they tried to silence my dear friend Charlie Kirk … And tonight, we are talking with Charlie and for Charlie stronger than ever,” said Vance in the opening line of his speech, after learning massive applause and “USA, USA”.

“Charlie Kirk has built a movement … And in doing so, he changed the course of American history.”

“He was Athens and Jerusalem, the city of reason and the city of God, in a person,” said Vance, who is a close friend of Kirk. “Charlie was killed by doing what he loved, telling the truth, proclaiming his faith.”

“We watched people slander him, we watched people justify his murder and celebrate his death … But it is easy to see in these moments that the worst of our neighbor,” said Vance, declaring that he wanted he could not have called Kirk to tell him about what he would encourage him to do in response.

“He told me to pray for my friends, but also for my enemies. He would tell me to put complete armor from God and return to work.”

My friends, for Charlie, we must remember that he is a hero in the United States of America. And he is a martyr of the Christian faith, “said the American vice-president.

“You ran a good race my friend, I love you. We had it from here,” concluded Vance.

Donald Trump Jr, who was another close friend of Kirk, opened his speech by declaring that he was not a person known to shed a tear, and his sense of humor often received a call from his father, in a rare moment of laughing during an otherwise dark event.

“Charlie highlighted the best of the United States,” said Trump Jr, who participated in his visits to university debates and supported the turning point. He recalled several events where Kirk decided to go on stage despite threats to his life and security.

“Charlie paved the way, and his message was clear then and is clear now: we will not back down. We will not be intimidated … We will not be silenced.”

“I would like to think that Jesus was standing to welcome … The courageous martyr, in paradise,” said Trump Jr, recalling biblical passages. The day of Kirk murder, Trump Jr said he thought: “I bet that Charlie saw the Son of God standing standing to welcome him at home.”

Hegseth and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio congratulated their “dear friend” in their speeches in Arizona on Sunday, with Rubio claiming that Kirk's murder was a political assassination but also a death in the family event. “”

“He died as he lived, telling the truth,” said Hegseth. “And the doors of hell could not prevail against him.”

“He was daring, he was courageous, he was a hero,” he said. “A warrior for the country, a warrior for Christ, he won the race, he finished the fight. Now, it's our turn.”

“It started Turning Point USA, but this moment is the turning point for the United States,” said Hegseth. “Charlie, we will take it from here. May God bless you.”

Deputy Chief of Staff of the White House, Stephen Miller, said in turn to the stadium that “the light will overcome darkness”. “We will devote the rest of our lives to end the causes to which Charlie gave his last devotion measure,” said Miller in a message on the religious theme.

The first to speak on Sunday was Rob McCoy, the emeritus pastor of the chapel of Calvary Godspeak in California, who said that he was Kirk's choice pastor.

Charlie was never afraid because he knew that his life was safe in the hands of God, said McCoy, who is a vocal supporter of Trump.

Florida representative Anna Paulina Luna called on young people to continue the legacy of Kirk, declaring that he had become one of the most powerful men in the world.

Charlie poured out her youth, energy and unwavering resolution … to mobilize millions of people in the previous electoral cycle to recover the principles of truth and self-government that define our exceptional nation, said Luna.

Conservative activist Jack Posobiet slammed the left in his speech, declaring that the Kirk movement must continue.

We will never leave, the left, the media or the Democrats will forget the name of Charlie Kirk, said Posobiec, ending with a commitment to end the bad illness that took us Charlie.

The alleged shooter of Kirk, Tyler Robinson, who is from a republican family from Utahn, “had started to look more to the left, according to a testimony of Robinson's mother, said officials. No link with left -wing groups and Robinson have so far been found, according to reports.

Kirk's commemorative service attracted up to 200,000 people in mourning on Sunday, according to reports. The public members began to queue outside the stadium before dawn, and the 63,400-seat stadium which can extend to a total of 73,000 for mega-events quickly filled with people dressed in red, white and blue, the organizers said.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, formerly a close ally of Trump, was also spotted in the crowd, and both shared a handshake.

