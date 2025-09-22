



Former Pakistani captain Imran Khan, who is currently in prison, has brutally roasted in the state of things within Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after the team led by Salman Ali Agha again lost to India in the 2025 Asian Cup. Suryakumar Yadav India won the Super 4S match at the Dubai International Stadium by Six Guiches Abhishek Sharma of 74 points out of 39 bullets.

Imran Khan reveals how Pakistan can beat India. (AP)

Pakistani Pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf had a lot to say to Abhishek and Shubman Gill; However, the duo was not able to safeguard their performance with the ball while India returned home to the prosecution of 172, revising the total with seven balls to lose.

Imran Khan, who led Pakistan to a World Cup victory in 1992, said that the current team could only beat India if the leader of the PCB Mohin Naqvi and the army chief Asim Murnir go to Bat as a workers for the country.

According to the PTI news agency, Imran Khan's sister Aleema Khan spoke to journalists on Monday, and it was then that she revealed Imran Khan's declaration. Former Pakistan Pace also said that for the team to win, they will demand the former Pakistan Judge Qazi Faez Isa and the chief election commissioner of Pakistan Sikandar Sultan Raja to act as a referees on the ground.

He said the third referee should also be the chief judge of the High Court of Islamabad, Sarfaraz Dogar. Imran Khan expressed his NAQVI, saying that he had destroyed Pakistani cricket with his incompetence and nepotism.

Imran, 72, also accused Asim with having stolen the mandate of his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI), during the general elections of February 2024. The founder of the PTI has been in prison since August 2023 in several cases.

Mohsin naqvi under the scanner

Since the start of the 2025 Asian Cup, the PCB and the CAD Mohin Naqvi have been examined. When India has snubbed customary handshakes after the end of the group phase match against Pakistan, PCB wrote to the ICC, alleging partial behavior by referee Andy Pycroft.

PCB then threatened to boycott the Asian Cup if ICC did not withdraw Pycroft from the rest of the tournament. The Apex body did not listen to these requests, and PCB did not boycot the tournament either.

It should be indicated that Naqvi is also the Minister of the Interior in the current Pakistani government. Pakistan has regularly flouted rules in the Asian Cup, refusing to hold pre-match press conferences twice.

Pakistan will now face Sri Lanka during an almost essential meeting at the Sheikh Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, September 23.

