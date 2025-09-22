Stop the tax amnesty! Purbaya recalls a great risk of tax compliance





IKPI, Jakarta: The Minister of Finance Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa underlined his attitude to reject the deployment plan for the volume of fiscal amnesty III. According to him, the tax amnesty program which has been held several times in fact the risk of reducing the conformity of taxpayers and to harm the Indonesian economy. If the tax amnesty continues to be repeated, the message received by the community is to be able to suffocate money, there will be more amnesty. Three more years for tax amnesty, everyone will first carry the tax obligations, then will wait for the next amnesty, said Purbaya in his office, Jakarta, last weekend. The tax amnesty program was previously organized twice, namely in 2016 under the direction of President Joko Widodo and the Vice-President Jusuf Kalla, and returned in 2022. Purbaya stressed that the tax amnesty owned several times would reduce the credibility of the program and provide negative signals to taxpayers. If the amnesty is several times, what is credibility? This gives a signal that tax violation can be tolerated because there will be more amnesty, he added. Instead of holding a volume of fiscal amnesty III, Purbaya stressed that the government should strengthen surveillance and encourage compliance through the ease of administration. He considered that the optimization of existing regulations was much more effective in minimizing tax diversion. Supposedly with existing regulations. Our goal is to advance the economy, to stabilize the tax ratio, so that tax revenue can increase naturally. It's more sustainable, said Purbaya. The Amnesty tax bill was included in the 2025 priority priority program submitted by Commission XI of the House of Representatives, but has not been discussed because it focuses on the PPSK bill. However, the bill was paired in the long list of 20252029 Polegnas, occupying position number 64. Purbaya said that recurrent tax amnesty offers taxpayers the possibilities of delaying obligations. One, two, the three later, the four will think: just Kibulin the tax, then wait for the next tax amnesty. This is what should not happen, he concluded. (Alf)

