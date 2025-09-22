



Yesterday, President Donald J. Trump, vice-president JD Vance, key administration officials met with tens of thousands of other American patriots at the Glendale Farm Stadium, Arizona, to celebrate the life and heritage of Charlie Kirk. It was a celebration of Charlie Kirks Extraordinary Life ensuring that his message of hope, reason and justice has continued as a beacon for generations.

The administration, notably President Trump, Vice-President Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Secretary of Health and Social Services Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, Chief of Staff of the White House Susie Wiles, Chief of the White House, Was the director of the house of the White House, the director of staff at the house of the house of the house of the house of the house of the house of the house of the house of the house of the house of the house of the house of Kire. Leader, mentor and motivator who has not only debated ideas, but who ignited souls and has forged a movement that is now stronger than ever.

Here are the key moments of President Trump's remarks:

Charles James Kirk was murdered in a heavy way by a radicalized composure monster for having told the truth that was in his heart. He was violently killed because he spoke for freedom and justice, for God and the country, for reason and for common sense. He was assassinated because he was courageously lived, he led boldly, and he competed brilliantly without excuse on this terrible day, on September 10, 2025, our greatest evangelist for the American Liberty became immortal. It is a martyr now for American freedom. (Look) Through all this, the message of the heart of Charlies and his basic method have never changed … At each event of the campus, Charlie asked people who did not agree with him to manifest himself and instead of silencing them, he gave them a microphone and left them. (Look at) shortly before Charlie's arrival on the campus the day he was murdered, a staff member sent him a text that there were many reviews and students who opposed his opinions … Charlie wrote to the staff member saying that I am not there to fight them. I want them to know and love them and I want to reach them and try to drive them in an excellent lifestyle in our country. In this private moment during his death day, we find everything we need to know about who was Charlie Kirk. (Look) The radicals and their allies in the media sometimes refer, as my son said, the false media tried to silence Charlie for a simple reason: because he won, and he won great … They lied about him because they did not want you to listen to him or that you learn from him. (Look) Each American should take a long and long look at the twisted soul and the dark spirit of anyone who would like to kill a young man as good as Charlie Kirk to kill anyone, but to kill a man like this one and whoever makes excuses forit. (Watching) The murder of Charlies was not only an attack on a man or a movement, it was an attack on our whole nation, it was an attack against our most sacred freedoms and our rights given by God. The pistol was pointed at him, but the ball was targeted to all of us, Charlie was killed for having expressed the very ideas that practically everyone in this arena, and most of the other places in our country, in depth. (Look) Some of the marepèoples who have spent the last eight years trying to sit in a moral judgment of anyone who had disagreed with them suddenly started to applaud to murder some of the people who call you a hateful to use the bad pronoun implied that Charlie Kirk deserved what happened to him. (Look) No side in American politics has a monopoly on disrupted or patient people, but there is a part of our political community which believes to have a monopoly on truth, goodness, virtue and conclusion also had a monopoly on power, thought and tragically speech, atrocities of this kind that we have seen in UTAH of all places are the final consequence of this kind of thought. If the speech is violence, some are required to conclude that violence is justified to stop. (Look) The tradition of reason and the open debate that Charlie has practiced is not a pillar of our democracy; In many ways, this is the basis of our whole society … We will defend it at all costs and we will pursue the torch of freedom that Charlie Kirk kept so proud and so high. (Look) He should perhaps not be surprising that Charlie, who spent his life speaking with the criticisms of these traditions, was finally convinced that we needed not only a political realignment, but also of a spiritualrewakening, he would have been so happy to hear his friends and colleagues today testify and give glory to God. (Look at) The lesson in Charlies' life is that you should never underestimate what a person can do with a good heart, a just cause, a gay spirit and the will to fight, fight, to fight Charlie Kirk began with only an idea to change the spirits on university campuses and instead, he ended up with a bigger story. (Watch)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.whitehouse.gov/articles/2025/09/president-trump-joins-in-celebrating-charlie-kirks-enduring-legacy/

