Kim Jong one from North Korea is ready to speak if the United States fell in demand for denuclearization





This photo provided by the North Korean government shows that the North Korean leader Kim Jong is expressed during a session of the Parliament in the Supreme People's Assembly, which was held from September 20 to 21, 2025 in Pyongyang, North Korea. (Korean Central News Agency / Korea of ​​the news service via AP | KCNA via KNS) Seoul's North Korean chief Kim Jong Un, said there was no reason not to take up negotiations in a standstill with the United States, if Washington drops his “obsession” to eliminate nuclear weapons from North Korea. It seems that it is Kim's clearest message from his desire to meet President Trump and relaunch the diplomacy that has been blocked since 2019. “If the United States drops its hollow obsession with denuclearization and wants to pursue peaceful coexistence with North Korea according to the recognition of reality, there is no reason why we do not sit with the United States,” said Kim meeting of the legislature of North Korea, the assembly of the supreme people. “Personally, I still have good memories of the American president Trump,” added Kim. Kim and Trump met Singapore ,, Vietnam and the interkorean border In 2018 and 2019, during the first Trump administration, but did not conclude an agreement on denuclearization in exchange for sanctions at the lifting of Pyongyang. Kim added that North Korea has developed nuclear weapons to ensure its survival, and has written its irreversible nuclear status in its constitution. “The world already knows what the United States does after having forced other countries to abandon their nuclear weapons and disarm,” he said. Kim and North Korean officials have repeatedly cited Iraq and Libya, as indicated that the United States has disarmed before supporting the change in leadership. President Trump said The visit of the South Korean president Lee Jae Myung last month that he would like to meet Kim Jong one this year. He has repeatedly summary to North Korea as “nuclear power”. This implies recognition of North Korea as a nuclear state, which is something that American administrations and previous foreign governments have always opposed. During a meeting in July, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the South Korean Minister for Foreign Affairs reaffirmed The intention of their governments to carry out the denuclearization of North Korea. If Trump and Kim meet again this year, Trump would find Kim in a much stronger negotiation position, with a wider nuclear arsenal and stronger support from Russia and China. Kim illustrated this point during a military parade in Beijing this month, where he appeared Together for the first time with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese chief Xi Jinping. While leaving the door open in the United States, Kim seemed to slam another on closed South Korea. “We will never unify ourselves with a country that entrusts its policy and defense to a foreign power,” said Kim, calling “unnecessary” intercreen unification. Last year, Kim said North Korea was abandonment Its long -standing objective of possible reunification with the South and has broken all communications. Since its entry into office in June, the South Korean president Lee Jae Myung has extended the branches of Olivier to the north, such as the propaganda stop programs In the north, but it has been repeatedly rejected. Lee described a northern Korea denucleization plan in three measures : Frosty, reducing and possibly dismantling the nuclear arsenal of the North. He says he's going persist With his efforts to restore peace and confidence with the North, despite the cold shoulder of Pyongyang. Related

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thepublicsradio.org/npr/north-koreas-kim-jong-un-ready-to-talk-if-u-s-drops-denuclearization-demand/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos