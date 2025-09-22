Politics
Did Farage managed to put Boris in bed?
How do you solve a problem like B Johnson? He has disturbed the conservative party since his departure, especially because they probably do not savor the idea that he falls into history as a last person to win a majority. Interestingly, the work rarely mentions it, preferring to resuscitate Liz Truss again and again. Ironically, it has since become clear that they are guilty of many of the things they once criticized for having done; The same love of gifts, a certain economy with the truth and, inevitably, not knowing that the best moment for the moment was yesterday and that the second best moment is today.
Of course, part of the press conference of reforms consisted in stating their priorities on what seems to be their inexorable walk on the number 10. But it was also a question of trying to answer the question of Boris, or rather of putting Boris in bed. The answer was very clear. Boris was a problem, but not theirs. During the conference on removing the indefinite leave to stay (ILR), Nigel Farage and Zia Yusuf constantly referred to Boriswave: immigration out of control was really his fault and, it was clearly indicated, there would be no road for him to the Nigels gang.
The feeling of betrayal was palpable. On countless opportunities, the pair referred to the absent Bogeyman, at the end of Uxbridge and south of Ruislip. Zia Yusuf spoke of the “madness” of the immigration policy of Boris Johnsons; “He essentially overthrew the migration of the EU towards the non -EU migration, then turned on the burners after the burners.”
Yusuf, a millennium born in 1986, even took a B Johnson for having “ to have the ” Daily mail column. “He wrote an editorial castigate of our young generation to be wet, to be Wimps. No older generation in this country had to compete with so cheap and unskilled foreign work, “he added. (Subtext: ok, boomer.)
The reform of the United Kingdom abolish the House of Lords if their plans met in trouble, asked Charles Hymas to Telegraph? 'Ha ha ha! Nooo! 'Groussé M. Farage. “We could, if we are faced with this problem, just name a few more peers.” Asked more details, he made a journey to journalists to the reform of the new recruit. “Well, let Danny Kruger to solve all these problems, he is sitting at the back of the room. It reminded me irresistibly the end of the big FAWTY TOURS Episode, The Kipper and the Corpse, when Basil redirects a furious guest group towards Sybil: “You all deserve an explanation and I am happy to say that my wife will give you. Thank you, ”said Basil, just before hiding in a giant linen basket.
A journalist asked questions about the probable legal challenges of their plan. Yusuf reminded the public that “Parliament is sovereign” and with a majority and political will, they could use primary legislation to prevail over the industrial human rights lawyers. Ah yes, the radical idea that you can just do things; Someone should have talked about the conservative and Labor parties.
Another journalist referred to the glitter elephant in the room. Aggie Chambre de LBC asked why, if Reform UK was so categorically opposed to the inheritance of Boris Johnsons, they had taken so much from its nearest allies in their ranks. Nige replied that the tastes of daring, Jenkyns and Berry had “learned the error of their paths” and we “came to us to repent”. No more joy in the sky and all that. Perhaps if the Niges trying to become Prime Minister do not work, he can be our Archbishop of Canterbury.
But the man himself remained beyond the pale. You can imagine a Boris Blue-Turquoise tie already bought in Tie Rack, Sweet Nothings whispered in Nadine, a correct pronunciation of the constituency that he hoped to be parachuted in biro at the back of his hand by watching television with dismay because he becomes clear in fact a bogyman for a large part of the right. If the blonde bomb thinks that the reform is the best vehicle for its ambition, then the only way it will be possible is an elaborate deception. Expect to see a Joris Bohnson, a false mustache in hand, standing in a constituency near you.
