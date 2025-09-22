Erdogan: Unable to fulfill its basic functions, atrocities in Gaza are a shame for all the news of the humanity of Fakti.bg – World





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the UN, in its current form, is unable to fulfill its basic functions of crisis resolution. He wrote this in an article for the American magazine Newsweek. “The UN, established after the Second World War to maintain peace and security, is unfortunately no longer able to fulfill its fundamental function in the face of modern crises and conflicts. The Security Council, the main body of the United Nations, according to the principles of justice and equality, found itself limited by the will and the interests of only five countries to make decisions on regional and global crises. Become a functional center of effective multilateralism in accordance with its founding principles and so that we can develop solutions only to global problems, “wrote Erdogan. Turkey, he added, “places the diplomacy of dialogue and mediation at the center of its foreign policy, despite the emptiness created by the decline in the UN efficiency and the geopolitical challenges with multiple facets.”

“Our recent Black Sea Grains initiative is the most striking example of this approach, which contributes tangible to regional and global security and stability. In the vast region which extends from the Caucasus to Africa and the Middle East to the Balkans, Turkey does not fear its responsibility for the diplomatic resolution of conflicts and the creation of a substantial and fair peace, “the Turkish leader has declared. Erdogan said that Palestine's recognition by other countries is the most powerful response to the region's occupation, blocking and oppression. “Just peace can only be achieved thanks to the creation of a sovereign Palestinian state within the borders of 1967, preserving its territorial integrity and its capital in East Jerusalem. This is essential for sustainable peace and stability in the Middle East. Our call to the people of the world is clear: “recognize the state of Palestine”. We congratulate the countries which recently announced their support for this front, and we expect them to maintain their firm position and translate their commitments into concrete stages, “wrote Erdogan.

He also called “the occupation and atrocities in the course of Israel in the Gaza Strip one of the most serious tests of the consciousness of humanity”. “This test is a shame for all humanity and in particular for members of the international system. Children and women die, and millions have left without the most fundamental things. We believe that the international community should demonstrate a more determined and sincere position,” he said. Speaking of Syria, Erdogan said that it was “essential for regional stability”. Since 2011, the conflict in Syria has resulted in the death of hundreds of thousands of people, the displacement of millions of people and general destruction. Today, the reconstruction of Syria is crucial for stability throughout the Middle East. The interests of the Syrian people must have priority in any decision concerning the future of this country. Without granting privileges to a specific group, “the president wrote. Turkey, Erdogan noted, “will continue to maintain the principle of respect for territorial integrity and the political unity of Syria”. “Turkey is opposed to all the initiatives that ignore the will of the Syrian people and create a springboard for separatist ambitions and terrorist organizations. The only way to correct the errors made in Syria in the past fourteen years is to promote the creation of a stable and social state based on a collective security approach, “wrote Erdogan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fakti.bg/en/world/1001976-erdogan-un-unable-to-fulfill-its-basic-functions-atrocities-in-gaza-are-a-disgrace-to-all-humanity The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos