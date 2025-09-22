



Indonesia wants to considerably increase industrial wood plantations while seeking to integrate wood -based biomass into its national energy portfolio, the forest ministry announced at the end of last week. In an effort to reduce imports of fossil fuels and respond to its 2030 Net Sink (madness) target, Jakarta has designated millions of hectares of lands seriously degraded for the cultivation of species of acacia and rapidly growing eucalyptus. Tony Rianto, head of the Subdirectorate for certification and marketing of forest products, described the initiative as a transformer. The widening of wooden plantations for biomass changes the situation, journalists in Jakarta told Rianto, stressing that, as part of strict management protocols, plantations would rehabilitate the landscapes affected by forest exploitation and forest fires. According to forecasts from the ministry, the newly established domains will play a central role in strengthening the energy security of Indonesia. Biomass electric power plants powered by planting wood should complete solar energy and intermittent hydroelectricity with a reliable generation of Baseload. Managers provide that the program will generate tens of thousands of rural jobs, will stimulate interior and foreign investments in the manufacture of wooden envelopes and positions Indonesia as a certified biomass fuel exporter, in particular for energy markets in Europe. With good management, wooden plantations for biomass can continue to protect the ecological, social and economic roles of the forests, added Rianto. He noted that the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) and the program for the approval of forest certification standards (PEFC) would apply to ensure complete traceability of planting to the power plant. And while environmental defenders learned alarms on potential land seizures and the trip of local villagers, the ministry has deployed several new guarantees. These include advanced and satellite -based surveillance systems, certification of compulsory sustainability within the framework of the SVLK program, community consultation requirements and accelerated application measures against operators found in violation of regulations on land use or work. These guarantees will ensure that the widening of biomass not only feeds clean energy, but also protects Indonesian forests and communities, said Rianto. The announcement of the forest ministry follows the directive of President Joko Widodos to obtain 23% of the electricity of nations from renewable resources by 2025. Analysts observe that if solar and hydroelectric projects have collected the majority of investment and advertising, biomass offers a distributable power solution capable of continuously managing, smoothing of fluctuations Stabilization of the network. Wood Central is Australias First and only a dedicated platform covering wooden media on all digital platforms. Our vision is to develop an integrated platform for the media, events, education and products that connect, inform and inspire people and organizations working and promoted forestry, wood and fibers. Display all messages



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://woodcentral.com.au/indonesia-goes-all-in-on-timber-plantations-to-fix-its-energy-mix/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos