



India has once again outclass Pakistan in the 2025 Asian Cup, such as Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill showed their power in the stick. Meanwhile, the former Pakistani captain Imran Khan suggested the only way his team can defeat India.

New Delhi:

The former Pakistani captain and his former primary minister Imran Khan suggested the only way in which the cricket team of his country can beat India after the second consecutive victory of Blue on the rivals of the Arc of the Asian Cup 2025.

India beat Pakistan for the second consecutive time in the continental event during the Super Four confrontation at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday after a power in the stick of Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill helped the men in 172 blue pistol.

Abhishek Bshisting 39-Ball 74 Run Knock and Gill de Gill 47 of 28 deliveries propelled the Indian team to a six-countered victory. While the two could not end the match, Tilak Varma and Hhelik Pandya did it, the first hitting the winning points, a four off Shaheen Afridi, with seven balls to lose.

The winning skipper of the Pakistan World Cup, Imran, made a jibe in Pakistan Cricket Board because he suggested that the only way Pakistan can beat India is if the president of PCB Mohin Naqvi and the chief of the army Asim Munnir play and open the sleeves of men in green, reported Pti Green, press agency.

The report added that the sarcastic revelation was made by Khan's sister, Aleema Khan, who informed the journalists on Monday. She said that Imran also suggested that apart from the opening of the duo, the former chief judge of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa and the chief elections of Pakistan Sikandar Sultan Raja should serve as a referees, while the chief judge of the High Court of Islamabad, Sarfaraz Dogar, should be the third arbiter if Pakistan has to beat India.

Imran, 72, has also long been accused of having stolen the mandate of his party – Pakistan Tehreek -E -insaf (PTI) – during the general elections of February 2024 with the help of the ISA CJP at the time and the Raja elections commissioner. Imran has been in prison since August 2023.

