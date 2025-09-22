Politics
The leader of the most popular party in Britain would put the law already legally in a new more difficult test
Britannia|Reform Uk Party Nigel Farage wishes to replace permanent residence permit with basic opinions that do not guarantee social services.
London
The summary is made by artificial and the man verified.
The populist on the right Nigel Farage would have canceled the residence permits received by immigrants legally resident in Great Britain.
Farage would like to replace permanent residence permits with a renewed basic vision of five years. To get the basic visa, you would need good income and good knowledge of English.
The Farage Reform Party has become the most popular party in Great Britain in opinion polls.
British The following pminister Nigel Farage peruisi Permanent residence permit granted to immigrants and would put them in a new more difficult test.
The permanent residence permit would be replaced by a renewed five -year base.
To get a visa, you would need better income than the current level of requirements, as well as better skills in English. The visa would not guarantee the right to social services for family immigration.
Wack up Leads the good party of British populist reform.
The reform party has increased opinion polls According to the most popular party in Great Britain. He beats the conservatives of the PopPosito party in the government of the government.
The reform party announced its immigration plans on Monday. According to Farage, the British economy did not last the Grand MR.
Farage finger loads show the so-appeal Boris wave immigrants.
Former conservative minister Boris Johnson Driving the EU, or Brexiti, and stopped free immigration from the citizens of the EU. At the same time, however, the Johnson government has opened the doors for non -u immigration.
And immigration that nets immigration pink Fiercely after the Brexit transition, even if it was simply turning. In the peak year net immigration was more than 900,000 people a year.
Read read: EU citizens have changed for immigrants from elsewhere: TM was the largest Brexit Ylllty
Johnson These arrivals are starting to obtain a permanent residence permit from next year.
Farage would like EVT residence permit because enough newcomers do not go.
Farage, who spoke at a press conference on Monday, said that he would not oppose professional immigration. However, Hnest is a myth that everyone would only come in Britain for work.
Apart from the EU, Great Britain has arrived in recent years, in particular with the student and the base.
Former students came from Nigeria and India, while MI led to the arrival of the family, said British Minister Sis Net immigration report.
Conservative party Lhell is Daily Telegraph magazine request Faragel during a press conference on Monday if the plan also covers the permanent residence permit of the citizens of the EU.
Faragel had no clear response.
The main figures of the reform party Zia Yusuf However, he said that the permanent residence permit of EU citizens were not part of the party.
HS HS asked the EU Commission on Monday on how the EU would be called Mittid to be launched in the United Kingdom.
The EU Commission spokesman replied that the Commission is not used to comment on speculation.
Although Farage and their troops are dominated by Great Britain, the party has only five deputies in the bass room of the British Parliament.
However SO to the reform party that With Faragell.
The following legislative elections in the United Kingdom in August 2029.
The former representative of the Euro, MEP Farage, is known for the godfather of Brexit himself, and he has been campaigning for decades in the name of the EU.
Opinion polls by More British is happy with Brexit. However, the criticism of Brexit has not deepened the political power of frage.
Now Faragen is also legal that illegal roads come to immigration.
|
