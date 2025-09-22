Erdogan meets American investors at the top economic summit in New York

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (C) attends the Turkish investment conference in a sectoral round table organized by the Türkiye-Us Business Council in New York, United States, September 22, 2025.

PResident Recep Tayyip Erdogan met American investors on Monday in New York, seeking to strengthen economic ties between the two nations at a high -level commercial conference.

The Turkish Investment conference, organized by the Trkiye-US Business Council in a sectoral round table, took place in Turkish House while Erdogan was in New York for the 80th General Assembly of the United Nations.

The high -level government delegation emphasizes economic priorities

The rally brought together a substantial delegation from the Turkish government alongside American business leaders, stressing Ankara's emphasis on the widening of bilateral economic cooperation. The conference presented several Turkish ministers, including the environment, town planning and the Minister of Climate Change Murat Kurum, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan and the Minister of the Treasury and Finance Mehmet Simsek.

The Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar, the Minister of Defense, Yasar Guller, the Minister of Health, Kemal Memisoglu, the Minister of Industry and Technology, also participated, the Minister of Health, the Minister of Health, the Minister of Trade, the Minister of Industry and Technology.

Presidential advisers and business leaders join in placement talks

The presidential delegation included key advisers such as the director of presidential communications Burhanettin Duran, the chief of presidential staff Hasan Dogan, and the chief foreign policy and security advisor Akif Cagatay Kilic. The president of the defense industries, Haluk Gorgun, also participated in the discussions.

The business world was represented by the president of Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK), Nail Olpak and the president of the Trkiye-US affairs council, Murat Ozyyegin.

Strategic timing highlights the approach of economic diplomacy of Trkiye

The conference reflects the broader Trkiye strategy aimed at attracting foreign investments and deepening economic partnerships with the United States, in particular while the two countries are evolving of regional dynamics in the Middle East and Europe. Trkiye has more and more positioned as a key economic bridge between Europe, Asia and the Middle East, offering investors access to several markets.

The time of the conference on investments alongside the United Nations General Assembly while Trkiye devotes efforts to take advantage of high -level diplomatic rallies to advance its economic program with international partners.