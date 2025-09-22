Politics
Erdogan meets American investors at the top economic summit in New York
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (C) attends the Turkish investment conference in a sectoral round table organized by the Türkiye-Us Business Council in New York, United States, September 22, 2025.
September 22, 2025 09:04 GMT + 03: 00
PResident Recep Tayyip Erdogan met American investors on Monday in New York, seeking to strengthen economic ties between the two nations at a high -level commercial conference.
The Turkish Investment conference, organized by the Trkiye-US Business Council in a sectoral round table, took place in Turkish House while Erdogan was in New York for the 80th General Assembly of the United Nations.
The high -level government delegation emphasizes economic priorities
The rally brought together a substantial delegation from the Turkish government alongside American business leaders, stressing Ankara's emphasis on the widening of bilateral economic cooperation. The conference presented several Turkish ministers, including the environment, town planning and the Minister of Climate Change Murat Kurum, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan and the Minister of the Treasury and Finance Mehmet Simsek.
The Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar, the Minister of Defense, Yasar Guller, the Minister of Health, Kemal Memisoglu, the Minister of Industry and Technology, also participated, the Minister of Health, the Minister of Health, the Minister of Trade, the Minister of Industry and Technology.
Presidential advisers and business leaders join in placement talks
The presidential delegation included key advisers such as the director of presidential communications Burhanettin Duran, the chief of presidential staff Hasan Dogan, and the chief foreign policy and security advisor Akif Cagatay Kilic. The president of the defense industries, Haluk Gorgun, also participated in the discussions.
The business world was represented by the president of Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK), Nail Olpak and the president of the Trkiye-US affairs council, Murat Ozyyegin.
Strategic timing highlights the approach of economic diplomacy of Trkiye
The conference reflects the broader Trkiye strategy aimed at attracting foreign investments and deepening economic partnerships with the United States, in particular while the two countries are evolving of regional dynamics in the Middle East and Europe. Trkiye has more and more positioned as a key economic bridge between Europe, Asia and the Middle East, offering investors access to several markets.
The time of the conference on investments alongside the United Nations General Assembly while Trkiye devotes efforts to take advantage of high -level diplomatic rallies to advance its economic program with international partners.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.turkiyetoday.com/nation/erdogan-meets-american-investors-at-high-level-economic-summit-in-new-york-3207345
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Falak Javed Arrest Sparks Toll on the repression of Pakistan
- 2025-26 Fantasy Hockey-Breakout candidates
- China leads nations with new climatic plans, defying the American climate denial
- Trump demands an investigation into the escalator, the sabotage of telepompting at the UN | Donald Trump News
- Dartmouth goes into the US News & World reports
- Celenskyy ready to go to the end of war
- The OMB tells agencies to write mass shooting plans before potential closure
- Former Minister of the Jokowi Trade era in former ambassador
- Japan Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz survives injury scared to reach the second round in Tokyo
- Joe Biden portrait replaced with autopen image at White House. #JoeBiden #WhiteHouse #BBCNews
- The earthquake today: 6.2 degrees the earthquake Venizula
- “ Deeply saddened '' by the murder of civilians in the bombing in the Tirah Imran Khan valley- the week