The president asked the TNI to respond quickly to the world changes





Bandung -Indonesian President Joko Widodo gave a direction and motivation to hundreds of participants in Danrem and Dandim Apple in Indonesia in Pussenif Kodiklat Tni Ad JL.Supratman n ° 58 Bandung, Monday (26/11/18). In front of 510 Apple participants, the president indicated that the neutrality of the TNI in the 2019 elections should be really maintained. “The fact is that I informed that the neutrality of the TNI must be maintained. In addition to maintaining political and security stability, it is very necessary in development in our country, both in the middle and long term,” the president told journalists after giving management. Jokowi also motivated that the TNI quickly responded to the world that had changed very quickly. The president stressed that the world changes that are so fast and large, must also be reacted to a great strategy. “It is very important for the TNI to respond and plan the changes that exist. Research on the future of defense and security strategies, for example by moving the head office to the west or north, all need a study so that we can be decided where we must go”, Jokowi's message. In the apple with the theme of determination to succeed in the 2019 elections, up to 510 Danrem officials, Dandim and territorial assistants of the whole fatherland gathered at the Center for Infantry Registration (Pussenif) Kodiklatad JL Supratman 50 Bandung. The activity that was opened directly by President Jokowi brought teachers from various high state officials. The commander of the Army Territorial Center (Danpusterad) Major-General Hartomo explained the goal of this activity to strengthen the delivery of information, the same state of mind, the application on the policy of the army and the evaluation of the actions of the Danrem and the Dandim to approach the question of territorial development in their region, to support the realization of the main tasks of the army, in particular before the 2019 elections. “National defense which uses universal defense systems, the army in the promotion, management and use of national potential for the interests of land aspects, carried out with the government, related agencies and components of other countries thanks to territorial councils,” said Danpusterad. Major-General Hartomo added territorial development as one of the main functions of the army was essentially to help the government at the start of the planning organization, preparation, implementation, development, mobilization and control of the potential of defense areas, with all aspects of its power, its tools and its resilient conditions, and the Danpusterad.

