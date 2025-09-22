Why won't the Americas business leaders resist Trump?





If nothing else, the events of the past few weeks have clarified. Donald Trump uses the murder of Charlie Kirk, who was tragic, as a pretext for authoritarian repression, Brendan Nyhan, political scientist of Dartmouth who studies democratic erosion, told me last week. The pressure that the president of the Federal Communications Commission, Brendan Carr, exercised ABC and his parent company, Disney, to suspend the comic strip at the end of the evening, Jimmy Kimmel, was the most visible demonstration of this Trumpian initiative, but Carr himself clearly indicated that the Blitz was not finished. Have not yet done, he told CNBC, referring to other changes in the media ecosystem.

There is another clarification to remember: as long as Trump continues to mistreat his executive power with the alleged support of the Legislative Assembly and the Supreme Court, the titans of American capitalism cannot be invoked to repel him. This was obvious not only in the suspension of Kimmels, but during the recent dinner at the White House to which attended more than twenty technological magnates, notably Tim Cook apples, Metas Mark Zuckerberg and the Alphabets Sundar Pichai, who made the congratulations in turn Trump and thanking him for his leadership.

Given the long-standing support of the presidents for corporate tax reductions and the deregulation of the industry, this pusillanimity may not be so surprising. However, during Trumps' first term, business leaders sometimes set up a certain opposition. In the summer of 2017, after Trump said that there were very beautiful people on both sides of a confrontation between white supremacists and counter-demonstrators during a rally in Charlottesville, many members of a White House Commercial Advisory Council left, and the body collapsed. On January 6, 2021, on the day of the Capitol insurrection, The Business Round Table, a group which includes CEOs of large companies, published a statement calling the president to end chaos and facilitate the peaceful transition of power. But, these days, business leaders remain largely silent while the second Trump administration increases its attacks on the media and other targets.

Of course, some eminent entrepreneurs who are or at least aligned with Trump are themselves owners of media or investors. In December of last year, Elon Musk, the owner of X and a self-proclaimed champion of freedom of expression, pointed out on his platform, Legacy Media must die. The following month, shortly after the inauguration of Trump, the president said that Hed liked to see Larry Ellison, the co-founder of Oracle, buying US Tiktok, the Chinese social media application. According to reports, Ellison, who is one of the richest men in the world, is now part of a consortium that seeks to do exactly that. Meanwhile, Skydance Media, a company led by Ellisons Son, David, recently merged with Paramount, the conglomerate owner of CBS, and was considering a buyout for Warner Bros. Discovery, owner of CNN. The eldest Ellison helped finance the Paramount merger, and he certainly has the means to finance a race at Warner Bros. Discovery. America could end up with two of its main social societies, as well as CBS News and CNN, in the hands of Trump supporters, noted Nyhan.

This result would look like what happened in Hungary after Viktor Orbn, another strong nationalist man, was elected Prime Minister in 2010. Trump really follows Orbn on it because Orbn has pressed the owners of the media company by threatening their other companies and their results, harassed them with defamation actions and organizations to make the troubled media that did not complicate Tented in two universities in Budapest, wrote to me, in an email. In a subsequent telephone conversation, Scheppele underlined the efforts of Orbns to empty the state diffuser and place his allies to the National Media Council, which is intended to ensure political neutrality in the points of sale managed by the State. Orbn also exercised control of the country's newspaper industry, which had previously been dynamic, with at least nine titles printed in Budapest alone. Scheppele told how the Hungarian chief exploited the fact that newspapers depended strongly on government advertising. He reduced this financial rescue buoy, then his associates bought some of the papers and overthrew their policy. He left a few small liberal publications in Budapest so that he could point them to them and say, hey, I am not a dictator, said Scheppele. But, when you get out of the capital, the media are pro-orbn all along.

Things have not gone so far in the United States, but Scheppele noted that Trump, like Orbn, weapons the financial and regulatory power of central governments which, in the hands of a revengeful man, can be a formidable prospective. Universities are ceding to him because they realize that the administration has the ability to paralyze them financially, said Scheppele. Ditto lawyers. Ditto media societies.

ABC's decision to suspend a comic strip at the end of the evening on some disposable comments that he made following the murder of Kirks follows a series of similar movements in the industry. Last December, ABC agreed to donate fifteen million dollars to the Trumps presidential library to settle a defamation trial he brought against one of the hosts on the networks, George Stephanopoulos, for the air comments that Stephanopoulos made concerning the verdict of E. Jean Carroll. In July, Paramount reached a sixteen million dollars regulations in another Trump trial, which involved the CBS News Show 60 minutes. This same month, CBS announced its intention to cancel the late program with Stephen Colbert, who often supported Trump. At the time, CBSS's parent company, Paramount, sought to complete its merger with Skydance, which required the approval of Trumps FCC afterwards, the agreement concluded.

After Kimmels' statements on Kirk, Disney, who was already faced with an FCC survey on its diversity practices, has undergone renewed pressure. Last Wednesday, on a conservative podcast, Carr, the president of the FCC, said that Kimmels was a very, very serious problem for Disney, and that it was time for the owners of local television stations who broadcast the comedian program to intensify. A few hours later, Nexstar Media Group, a company that has more than twenty local television stations affiliated with ABC Network, announced that these stations would cease to ventilate Kimmels Show indefinitely a step which increased the commercial threat to ABC and the CEO of Disneys, Bob Iger. Nexstar had an urgent reason for Curry The favor of the FCC: he seeks to buy one of his competitors, and this agreement needs the approval of Agencys.

