



The current Asian Cup will remain more in memories for politics and drama other than crickets. Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan made a sarcastic excavation to the president of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Mohin Naqvi, saying that the only way for Pakistan to win a cricket match against India.

Addressing journalists on Monday, the sister of Imran Khans, Aleema Khan, was heard by relaying the comments of her brother, the former Pakistani cricket captain.

Aleema said that she had informed her brother of the consecutive defeats of the Pakistans against India and Imran said that the only way Pakistan could beat India was if the general of the Munnir army and the president of PCB, Naqvi Bat, as the first opens. The referees should be the former chief judge of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa and the chief commissioner of the elections Sikandar Sultan Raja, with the chief judge of the High Court of Islamabad, Sarfaraz Dogar, can serve as third arbitrator, she added, citing the sarcastic jibe of Imran in the state of the cricket and the political situation in Pakistan.

By the way, several former Pakistani crickets praised the Indian team led by Suryakumar Yadav after their decisive victory with six gates during the Super 4S meeting of the Asian Cup.

This current Asian Cup will be more known for politics and drama other than crickets. By the way, Pakistan refused to take the ground against the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday, demanding the withdrawal of the match referee Andy Pycroft. The demonstration followed the tensions of the Indiapakistan match on September 14, where Indian players avoided hand handles with their Pakistani counterparts.

During the Sunday confrontation between the two countries of the Asian Cup, the Pakistani players would have shown visible frustration through a series of dramatic gestures on the ground. Most importantly, they made the plane several times by going down the gesture, extending one arm forward and tilting the other down, symbolizing the teams down performance

Imran Khan, who led Pakistan to his only victory for the ODI World Cup in 1992, blamed Naqvi for the destruction of Pakistani cricket by incompetence and nepotism. The 72-year-old former Prime Minister also accused the general of having manipulated his party's mandate, Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI), during the general elections of February 2024, allegedly with the help of the Chief Judge of the ISA and the Chief Commissioner of the Raja elections.

One of the most emblematic most emblematic cricket players, Imran Khan made its international debut in 1971 and quickly got importance as a rapidly punchy and versatile bowler player. Renowned for his leadership skills, Khan was known for his aggressive but strategic approach. Beyond the statistics, his charisma and his determination on the ground made him a national hero, and his inheritance of cricket continues to influence the culture of the Pakistan cricket and the budding players. Khan has been in prison for more than two years as part of several legal affairs. He is currently detained in Adiala prison, Rawalpindi. His wife Bushra Bibi was also sent to the same prison after the couple was sentenced to Trust al-Qadir affairs earlier this year.

