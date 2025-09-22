On the list of 22 world figures, Jokowi becomes a Bloomberg New Economy advisor





JAKARTA – The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), was appointed member of the Bloomberg New Economy World Advisory Council. This appointment is part of an initiative by Bloomberg New Economy which trained a global advisory council in April 2025. The objective of this creator is to provide strategic perspectives and directives to deal with increasingly complex global challenges. In his official declaration, Bloomberg said that the members of the Council had been chosen because they have a higher level of management, both in the business world, the government and multilateral institutions. “We have trained a new global advisory advice in April 2025 to help us overcome the complex challenges facing the world. This advisory group has experience at the highest levels of business, government and multilateral organizations, and their contribution will be essential to guide our efforts,” wrote Bloomberg. There are 22 people appointed to the Global Advisory Council post by Bloomberg New Economy. In addition to Jokowi, this advice also consists of other influential personalities, namely the founder of Bloomberg New Economy Michael Bloomberg; Former Prime Minister (PM) of Italy and former president of the European Central Bank Mario Draghi; The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce and Industry of Singapore Gan Kim Yong; And the former American Minister of Commerce for the period 2021-2025 Gina Raimondo. In addition, there are also a certain number of multinational CEOs which are part of the World Advisory Council, namely the co-founder and CEO of Moderna Flagship Pionering Noubar Afeyan; CEO and CIO Management Dana Soros Dawn Fitzpatrick. The Bloomberg New Economy Advisory Board is also filled with academics, such as Gregory and the Economy Professor of Ania Coffey at Harvard Gita Gopinath University; Chairman of the Council, Mastercard and Dean Emeritus and professor of international schools and public relations (SIPA) Columbia Merit Janow University. <a href="https://ads.sibernetworks.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a36f8217&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" target="_blank"><img decoding="async" class="lazyload" src="https://ads.sibernetworks.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=61&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a36f8217" alt=""/></a> <a href="https://ads.sibernetworks.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=aab3ec5c&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" target="_blank"><img decoding="async" class="lazyload" src="https://ads.sibernetworks.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=15&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=aab3ec5c" alt=""/></a> Then, the financial person who is also an advisor to the forum, namely the CEO, 01.AI President of Sinovation Ventures Kai-Fu Lee; and president of the Lemann Jorge Paulo Lemann Foundation. President and founder of Economic Strve Masiyiwa; Ambassador for climate action Government of Singapore Ravi Menon; Former president and chief executive officer of Suntory Holdings Takeshi Niinami; President, OFER GLOBAL EYAL OFER; The general partner and the co-founder recognize Charles Phillips. In addition, the former Minister of Commerce and Industry Republic of India Suresh Prabhu; Co-Foundercenter for China Analysis Asia Society Policy Institute Jing Qian; Chairman and chief executive officer of Willett Advisors LLC Steven Rattner; Apollo Global Management Marc Rowan co-founder and CEO; Co-founder and CEO of Nubank David V \ Elez; and founder and management Director Africa Josephine Wapakabulo. The English, Chinese, Japanese, Arabic and French versions are automatically generated by AI. There may therefore still be inaccuracies in the translation, please always see the Indonesian as our main language. (System supported by Digitalsiber.iD)

