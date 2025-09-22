



The American Secretary for Health and Social Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks during a press conference at the Ministry of Health and Social Services on April 16, 2025 in Washington, DC.

Toggle legend Alex Wong / Getty Images

The Trump administration should say later in the day that the use of acetaminophen The active ingredient in tylenol can increase the risk of autism when used during pregnancy, despite the fact that scientific research has not concluded a causal link.

White House officials should also suggest that a form of vitamin B which is generally used jointly with cancer treatment could be used to treat autism.

“We are going to have one of the biggest announcements, really, medically, I think, in the history of our country,” said President Trump on Sunday evening, referring to a press conference scheduled for Monday afternoon. “I think we found an answer to autism.”

This would be the last decision of the administration questioning the science of commonly used drugs, from vaccines to abortion drugs and arousing controversy in what many say they are an effort to undermine the scientific establishment and advance a political program.

Autism has long been a target for the Secretary of Health and Social Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., shortly after his entry into office, he undertook to quickly identify the cause “by September” and cited the use of everything, synthetic food dyes, childhood vaccines and the use of analgesics as potential guilty.

But while autism diagnoses have tripled in the past two decades, the use of acetaminophen has not remained largely stable during this period.

In addition, scientists agree that genetics plays a central role in the risk of a child to develop autism. The disorder works in families, and if an identical twin is on the spectrum, most of the time, the other will also be.

Some small studies have suggested an association between fetal exposure to acetaminophen and the later risk of diagnosis with autism spectrum disorder (TSA) and hyperactivity disorder deficit in attention (ADHD). But the biggest study to date, a collaboration funded by NIH between us and Swedish scientists, has found no increased risk.

Even before this study was published in 2024, an American district court had reached a similar conclusion in a case of responsibility for the products.

Meanwhile, groups like the company for maternal medicine-fetal have been subject to recommendations to use acetaminophen to treat fever and pain in pregnant women. The group argues that untreated fever, for example, can cause serious damage such as miscarriage, congenital malformations or premature birth, especially early in pregnancy.

The administration should also say in its report that leucuvorine or folinic acid a form of vitamin B which is sometimes used to treat the deficiencies caused by chemotherapy could prevent or treat disorder. The use of leucuvorine is based on research suggesting that many autistic people have a metabolic difference that could reduce the amount of folate that reaches the brain. Leucuvorine seems to offer a way to get around this metabolic dam.

And although leucuvorine affects a system that is important for the development of the brain and the nervous system and is sometimes prescribed outside AMM as a treatment of autism, the proof that it works is rare.

The Autism Science Foundation said in a statement last week that there are four studies suggesting that low folate levels in pregnant women could increase the risk of autism, but it has declared that “this science is still at very early stages, and other studies are necessary before a final conclusion can be reached”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/sections/shots-health-news/2025/09/22/nx-s1-5550153/trump-rfk-autism-tylenol-leucovorin-pregnancy

