Nigel Farage is committed to abolishing the main path so that immigrants gain British citizenship, threatening tens of thousands of people legally living in the United Kingdom with expulsion unless they respect strict rules.

The leader of the British reform said that his plans would target Boriswave the wave of legal immigrants who arrived in the United Kingdom under the post-Brexit rules established by Boris Johnson which he described as the greatest betrayal of democratic wishes certainly in anyone living in memory.

Unveiling its plans, Farage said that 800,000 people who tend to be young, tend to be unskilled should qualify for indefinite leave to stay in the United Kingdom in the next three to four years.

He said that this group was going to be a huge burden for the state, that Great Britain was not the World Food Bank and that it was not for us to provide well-being to people from all over the world.

Farage said that he would fully abolish indefinite leave to stay (ILR), which is open to people who worked and lived legally in the United Kingdom for five continuous years and their dependents. After a minimum of one year on this status, people can ask for British citizenship, although each step is accompanied by considerable costs.

Much of the increase in the legal migration of conservative governments starting with Johnsons was due to the regimes aimed at resolving refugees from Ukraine, Hong Kong and Afghanistan.

During a Tetchy press conference alongside her politician, Zia Yusuf, Monday morning, Farage was forced to qualify the announcement while refusing to answer questions about the amount that would cost and which would affect.

The proposals were criticized for Downing Street, which accused Farage of wanting to promote the division, and Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London.

Farage said that policy would save 234 billion, a figure from a Center for Policy Studies report This was removed due to a dispute on the figures. The Thinktank said that its figures should not be used.

When asked if he would withdraw the figure of 230 billion billions of things in the light of this, Farage said that it was undoubtedly too low and underestimates things.

Yusuf argued that the real number of people who would ask for an ILR in the coming years would probably have more than 800,000 because many people who arrived after Brexit came from the not from the EU.

Do you think that the French and Swedes and the Finns are more or less likely to ask for ILR and, ultimately, citizenship in this country that people in India, Afghanistan or Pakistan? I think we all know the answer to this question, said Yusuf.

Farage said that in the context of a reform government, anyone who had indefinite leave to stay it would be canceled and need to reapply a visa, throwing life and status of many families in uncertainty.

In response to journalists' questions, Yusuf said the policy would not apply to EU citizens who have obtained a status established in the United Kingdom. But he said that there were many EU nationals in this country that relying on a universal credit, you can therefore expect the government of Nigels to open up negotiations with the European Union specifically on the social aspect.

Farage refused to specify whether the policy would apply to Ukrainians and Hong Kongers who have moved to Great Britain under visa pathways dedicated to refugees fleeing the invasion of Russia and the repression of the Chinese against civil freedoms in Hong Kong.

Invited to support his complaint in the Daily Mail on Monday according to which most migrants were based on services, Farage said that he was firmly belief with research by arguing that more than 50% of people who should become eligible for ILR in the coming years do not work, have not worked and that, in all probability, will never work.

Instead of granting them an ILR, the reform allowed citizens not to recount to ask for visas with new high salary thresholds, although the party did not specify what these thresholds would be.

Time indicated that they would be set at around 60,000, which would be a considerable increase in the current visa of skilled workers, which obliges people to win 41,700 per year.

These visas would not allow people who have access to the services or the advantages of the NHS and who would require advanced English, with new strict limits on the fact that spouses or family members could join.

The changes would also mean that those who ask for citizenship must wait at least seven years and prove to be a current level of English, as well as the abandonment of citizenship from any other country.

Keir Starmers' political spokesperson said the country was at a crossroads between national renewal and the route of division and decline, on which the reform wants to put the country.

She said: Each week, Nigel Farage establishes unrealizable, impracticable and not funded plans. You have heard the Prime Minister talk about the grievance policy on which the reform is prosperous. They do not want to tackle the problems faced by the country, they want to promote division.

The workforce has already announced its intention to introduce difficult restrictions on indefinite leave to stay, which means that most candidates must be in the United Kingdom for 10 years before they can apply.

However, a source of labor challenged allegations in the telegraph that a significant number of migrants with indefinite leave to stay received services, affirming that this represented only 16% of all foreign complaints. The majority of 60%, equivalent to around 770,000, according to government figures are EU citizens who have established a status and whose access to services is guaranteed by the Brexit agreement.

A source of labor said: Farages are not even half cooked at the announcement. Again, the reform does not have a credible plan and their only answer is not to know.

Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, said: Thousands of Londoners have indefinite leave to stay. They have legal rights and are our friends, neighbors and colleagues, contributing enormously to our city. Threatening to deport people living and working here legally is unacceptable.