Ray Dalio warned in very, very dark times and says that the solution comes from a Chines

Legendary billionaire investor Ray Dalio issued a striking warning to the future of the United States and the United Kingdom, declaring that it is not optimistic about the trajectory of the nations and believes that very, very dark times. Based on its own owner study of 500 years of history, the founder of the largest coverage fund in the world, Bridgewater Associates, underlines a foreseeable 80 -year cycle which suggests an era of major world conflicts and internal.

Dalios Framework is built on five major forces that stimulate history in cycles: money and a claim, internal conflicts, geopolitical conflicts, acts of nature and human inventiveness, in particular technology. He maintains that the United States and the United Kingdom have clear symptoms of a cycle approaching a dangerous phase.

The United Kingdom has a financial problem, the government has a debt problem, Dalio explained in an appearance on the Diary of a CEO Podcast, noting that when debts increase in relation to income, he tightens the economy. This financial tension is linked to the second force: an intense internal conflict. With great wealth of wealth and opportunities, societies are experiencing deep divisions between the left and the right, resulting in a loss of confidence in the system. Dalio thinks that the United Kingdom also does not have the culture of inventiveness and the robust capital markets seen in the United States, which still hinders its prospects.

Although it is questionable, which is not Productivity in the United Kingdom has been remarkably flat for about 20 years. Diane Coyle, professor of public policy at the University of Cambridge, spoke to Money from the NPRS planet On this subject in 2022. We have had flat productivity since the mid-2000s, she said. And although compared to other countries, they had slowdowns, we just had a much worse slowdown than anyone. THE London School of Economics Revisited The subject earlier this year, calling a productivity puzzle while concluding that the United Kingdom had had theWorse contractionIn labor productivity after the financial crisis compared to the United States, Germany and France.

Problems to come for America

However, Dalio was also pessimistic about the United States. While recognizing his culture of entrepreneurship and innovation, he underlined serious challenges in all areas. The United States has a significant debt problem, and its internal political landscape is dangerously polarized by wealth and spaces of values, putting democracy itself in danger. In addition, he argued that it was in a great conflict of power with China and its allies, and the two countries are locked in a technological war that will determine the future world order. The winner of the technological war will win all the wars, said Dalio, referring to the previous historicals such as the development of nuclear weapons.

While Dalio spoke, the United States and Chinawith several of the richest men in the world of mixture, notably Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch, Larry Ellison and Michael Dellwere negotiating the final details of Tiktok American control. Control of the algorithm was the final detail negotiated in late September while Donald Trump and Xi Jinping held crisis talks, highlighting the crucial nature of technology in this high power conflict.

Despite this dark perspective, the Dalios message is not despair but of individual preparation. He insists that the crucial question is not whether to be concerned, but How you managed it. It offers clear and usable advice to sail in the upcoming uncertain times.

First, he underlines the importance of flexibility and mobility, citing a Chinese saying: an intelligent rabbit has three holes. This means having the ability to move away from yourself and your capital from bad situations and to the best and a rabbit would choose one of its three habitats, according to its problems in the wild. Dalio suggested that being anchored to an asset as a house can limit this crucial flexibility in a rapidly evolving world.

Financially, individuals should focus on strengthening strength through gains, expenses and disciplined economies, associated with smart investments. On a personal level, Dalio advises people to understand their own nature and find a path in the life that aligns with it. For those who are at the start of their career, he underlines that priority should be to learn from the best possible mentors, and not to continue the best paid work. The most fulfilling life, he maintains, has just had significant work and significant relationships, which are more strongly in correlation with happiness than large sums of money.

At the heart of all Dalios's advice is its principal principle for personal growth: pain, more reflection is equal to progress. He said he believed that the best learning comes from pain, because you have to pay attention to knowing how reality works and facing it, and developing principles to better manage reality. I learned this process and, based on this process, my company Bridgewater became the greatest hedge fund in the world, he said, adding that it made him a very rich man, which was not my intention, okay? I just wanted to play the game and have significant work and significant relationships was essential, but it happened that the game made it very rich.

