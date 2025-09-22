USU Chancellor's election: Muryero was caught in corruption, the oil palm plantations scandal and pro Jokowi ranks

The demonstration at the KPK demanded an examination of Governor Bobby Nassence and Chancellor Usu Muryero Amin in a case of corruption in the north of Sumatra

Electoral stages The Chancellor of the USU continues to be under national spotlights due to the emmergence of the figure of Muryero Amin, the Chancellor holder Those who insist that they want to recover the position. The effort was not easy, because Muruyero would have been included in the red file of the Ministry of Higher Education, Sciences and Technology as Chancellor with a bad reputation.

During his time as Chancellor, exceeding a certain number of scandals involving Muryero, among others, he was so brilliant in practical politics. It is no longer even a secret that Muruero actively acted as a political consultant Bobby Nasution in two local elections in the north of Sumatra.

Muryero has played in academics in terms of organizing opinions and management strategies. On the other hand, there is a role in the figure of Agus Andrianto (former police chief of North Sumatra and also chief of the police) who played to organize the police to help the Bobby Nassence campaign on the ground.

Muryero has now placed AGUS ANDRIANTO as chairman of the USU mandate council. At the central level, AGUS is still Minister of Immigration and the Indonesian penitentiary. With the existence of AGUS Andrianto on the USU campus, it is certain that Muruero plunged the Usu campus into a political circle for the benefit of Bobby Nasution.

These three series, Agus, Muruyéo and Bobby Nasution will play to repel the rise of Dinasty Joko Widodo in the 2029 elections. In addition to the three names, there is also the figure of Luhut Pandjaitan who was behind the scenes.

The first stage of this group is to master the USU in the Chancellors' elections that took place this week. Any power they will do so that Muruero returns to power.

Bobby Nasution and Agus Andrianto certainly played directly. In addition, these two figures have votes during elections at the level of the Administrators' Council later.

Bobby Nasution and Agus Andrianto will collaborate against the sound of Minister of Education to be able to pass Muryero Amin as Chancellor with the most votes. In the eyes of Bobby Nasution, the position of the Chancellor of the USU was his political battle, because if Muruyero did not carry to occupy the post of Chancellor for the next five years, their political scenario in 2029 would collapse.

USU is just a springboard. In the next phase, the Jokowi professional camp will play control of other tertiary institutions. The next target is Airlangga University, East Java, because there is a figure of Khofifah Indar Parawansa which is also included in the PRO Jokowi ranks. Of course, Diponegoro University did not escape being a target because Pro Jokowi wanted to strengthen influence in the central region of Java.

The KPK which manages cases of road corruption in the north of Sumatra does not actually want to touch this political problem because they focus more on legal issues. However, the results of the institution's survey have proven that Muruyero and Bobby are in a cyrcle Political rankings. Typhoon Ginting – Former head of the North Sumatra PUPR service Which is now curled up in police custody – also incorporated into the group.

According to KPK's conclusions, the logic of political cooperation was built between Bobby, Muruyero and Agus Andrianto to control the USU. So do not be surprised if Bobby is willing to empty money in favor of Muryero to be able to control the votes of the academic Senate in the Chancellor's elections.

The university senates could have denied the accusations, because all their voices could not be purchased. But there are still people involved. They moved in silence so that they do not appear on the surface. It was members of the Senate who led Cantolan in Muryero.

Will be revealed during the corruption session

Regarding the existence of the corruption which stems from the Bobby Nasution Camp for the benefit of the Chancellor's election, it could in fact be revealed by the information of Muryero during an exam to the KPK. But two calls were published by the KPK, Muryero remained absent.

Admittedly, it deliberately stares at the time because at the same time, there is an election of Chancellor Usu. Muryero seemed very worried that the scandal of silver flows was revealed more quickly in the public hall. If this happens, not only is it ashamed, a number of university senates will also be flayed.

It would be safer to Muryero if the KPK exam was carried out after the end of the rector's selection process at the academic level on September 25.

Even if shame was revealed later, but if the chancellor's position was in hand, at least Muruyero could still play. He will certainly try as much as possible so as not to be a suspect. Enough as a witness.

The problem is that the KPK itself is trying to improve its image of the accusations that have been deemed not to dare to touch the corruption of the Jokowi family. Bobby Nasution as the son of Jokowi -in -Thew was not affected in the case of corruption of this road project. But slowly, the examination in this direction began.

Of course, people close to Bobby who were for the first time. After the typhoon crooks, Muruyoo was the next potential target. Therefore, so that the USU is safe from the accusation of being involved in the conspiracy of the Jokowi family, the academic Senate should be actively cleaning during this election of the Chancellor.

The Minister of Education showed his aversion to the management of Muryero Amin. Does the academic Senate defend?

If they are always determined to want Muryero to remain the Chancellor, this means that the academic Senate plays a major role in the USU under the armpits of the Jokowi professional camp. This campus will never progress. Political collusion will become a culture that will develop in the future.

Muryero could have escaped the accusations concerning his involvement in the reception of the corruption fund flow of the Bobby Nasution group. But the trial of the road project manipulation had been detained at the Corruption Court Medan.

You just have to wait until time to attend the name Muruyero is called the party that receives the flow of funds. Usu must be ashamed ..!

In fact, if you look in the mirror of history, USU is a large campus which is initially equivalent to the user interface, ITB and UGM. But now his achievements are sagging well. Without speaking of competing at the national level, in the Sumatra region only, in terms of research and patent rights, the USU is much less than the University of Andalas, Padang. Panic not … Panic or not …!

Oil palm plantation scandal

Not only involved in the practical policy and the corruption of road projects, Muryero also received the spotlights in the case of the game management of oil palm plantations of almost 6,000 hectares in native mandailing and Tambunan, Langkat.

The oil palm plantation belongs to USU from the government's grant during President BJ Habia. The state gives the asset to USU as an income to help disadvantaged students, so that the USU can apply lower tuition fees.

But what happened, the Chancellor of the USU in fact gave the management rights of the garden to third parties. Even now, property rights have turned to the private sector. On the side

Other USU cooperatives have shocked the active in the garden to obtain credit RP228 billion BNI 46.

Other news circulating, the land has been controlled by Asian Agri. Even if the company had never signed official cooperation with USU cooperatives. But strangely The name of the company appears in the Bank's land trading document.

It is certainly a serious irregularity. The Rector Muryero Amin is considered incompetent to deal with this problem. Even the chancellor seemed silent. In the end, the surety of the elders who actively moved to request the return of the garden status to Usu. Worse, the Chancellor has already said that the plantation was not profitable.

It is not very in the case. The active in the garden are so large, it is wasted as if it were worth nothing. Even if, at this time, the price of palm oil continues to go up. Business Great is also in a group expansion in the oil palm plantation sector. The USU which has 6,000 hectares of land in two places, in fact wasted the opportunity.

Which is not angry. Toh, Likewise, there are still members of the academic senate who defended Muryero.

It has not been denied, in the past five years, the name of the USU campus was more involved in the movement to help the professional jokowi camp rather than working in the world of academics.

USU achievements have dropped sharply compared to other campuses. Insofar as his academic scientific work was classified red flag The alias is less reliable.

To be able to get up to sculpt a glory, the reforms must be made immediately. Usu needs an independent chancellor, who can awaken the intellectual -based spirit, not based on power. The USU must be intelligent to play its role as an intellectual lighthouse, not as a political car for the benefit of the authorities.

The chancellor must have a strong vision of advancing the campus, not making campus a shield to acquire political glory and wealth.

Keep the USU of the lesions chief. In fact, the Totch worked for its interests, not for community purposes. ***