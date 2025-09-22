Here is how much the Trump family is worth





President Trump has just spent the most lucrative year of his life. But as a percentage, members of his immediate family, including sons Eric, Don Jr. and Barron, did even better.

The president won over dad, Fred, obtained a rich building 20,000 apartments in New York. Donald joined Freds Firm in 1968. From the start, he was ambitious and ruthless. His first quote in the first Forbes 400 in 1982, when he and his father were listed together, worth 200 million dollars combined (660 million dollars in money today): the man is the most vicious of all animals, and life is a series of battles ending with victory or defeat. Decades later, with Trump in the White House, his family monetizes these killers in a new way.

It is not that the Trumps are the first to take advantage of the for -profit presidency. Jimmy Camsters' brother Billy promoted Billy Beerand, took money from the Libyans. Richard Nixon had his brother Donalds hit, among the concerns about commercial transactions. Hunter Biden received more than a million dollars for dubious works. But no family used the office to earn as much money as Donald wins.

Crypto is the large engine, but additional funds have come to advise right-wing companies in America and associate with companies rich in cash abroad, in particular in the Middle East. Family members who have never had a significant fortune of their Owneric, Don Jr., Barron and Melaniahave have accumulated tens, then hundreds of millions of dollars. All in all, the family (including the son -in -law of presidents, Jared Kushner) is now worth around $ 10 billion, having almost doubled its net value in recent years.

Donald and Melania Trump Net Dorths: $ 7.3 billion; $ 20 million +

Patrick T. Fallon / AFP / Getty Images

Trumps Fortune jumped $ 3 billion in a year. This gain of 70% made him avil 118 places on the Forbes 400, where he landed this year at n ° 201. His move to crypto represents $ 2 billion, divided more or less uniformly between World Liberty Financial and a same. A New York Court of Appeal gave him an increase of $ 500 million by pronouncing his civil fraud penalty, and an additional $ 400 million comes from the explosion of his international license company. Melania has made money typically of the first lady (books, speeches, documentary) and undoubtedly Trumpian Ways, launching his own same, who has a current market capitalization of less than $ 200 million.

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump Net Dorths: $ 1 billion; $ 100 million

In January 2021, the same month that his stepfather left the White House for the first time, Kushner founded the affinity party capital company. Taking advantage of the relations that HED established as a presidential advisor, Kushner raised $ 4.6 billion to donors in Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates and has invested more than $ 2 billion in 22 companies. The company is estimated at around $ 215 million. Thanks in part to Affinitys War Chest, plus its 20% stake (worth $ 560 million) in its family property company, Kushner Companies, Kushner is now a billionaire. It is also useful that couples are on Miamis Elite Indian Creek Island, where neighbors include Jeff Bezos, has more than tripled around $ 105 million since they bought it in 2020.

Eric Trump Net Vorth: $ 750 million

The second son of the presidents, of an estimated value of $ 40 million last year, earned more money on the crypto than any of his brothers and sisters. The majority comes from American Bitcoin, a crypto mining company that he co -founded in March which became public in early September, which briefly makes a billionaire. Part of the media threw has faded, but Erics participation of 7.5% is still worth around $ 500 million. He also obtained a drop estimated at 10% of sales of financial token for world freedom. With his older brother, Don Jr., he went to the Middle East in May, where he signed an agreement to concede in the family name on a golf station in Qatar, among other new companies. In July 2024, the brothers apparently divided 20% of the benefits of certain license transactions.

Donald Trump Jr. Net value: $ 500 million

Don Jr. has a smaller participation in American Bitcoin and is co -founder of World Liberty. He and Eric created an acquisition company for special purposes in August, it is looking for merger in technology, health care or logistics. He is also a great player in the anti-swoke economy, in partnership with the self-proclaimed anti-ESG activity company 1789 Capital and Holding Board Seads at WOKE, ONLINE Marketplace Public Square, the online gun retailer GRABAGUN and the Social Mother Society of Truth. His fortune is up compared to around $ 50 million last year.

Barron Trump Net Dorth: $ 150 million

The youngest child of the presidents was all in Crypto well before his father and helped to coax the family to Cofound World Liberty Financial. He has four wallets or something, and I say: What is a portfolio? Trump gleaned last September during the launch of World Libertys. Until now, the second year student of Nyu, 19, has pocketed around $ 80 million in tokens sales and still holds around 2.3 billion locked tokens, which goes back strongly because they cannot yet be exchanged. If the current price is hung long enough, it could be able to throw them for $ 525 million when they unlock.

With additional reports from Monica Hunter-Hart, Giacomo Tognini, Zach Everson and Thomas Gallagher.

