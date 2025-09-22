Politics
The Scottish University warns against democratic decline in the United Kingdom
A researcher at Stirling University published a new study that warned of Democrat backsing in the United Kingdom.
The document details the methods used by successive primary ministers after the Brexit vote in 2016 to weaken democratic institutions and stack the cards in their favor.
He criticizes specifically Boris Johnson For its illegal prolongation of the Parliament and establishes a direct line between what he says to be the contempt of the conservatives for democracy and the development of the reform of the United Kingdom.
Dr. Sean Kippin, lecturer in politics at Stirling University, carried out the complete analysis of policies, which affirms that the flexible constitutional framework UKS has enabled governments to use legal and legally questionable means of retreating the boundaries of liberal democracy.
The document also describes a certain number of illegal and extra-light methods used from what it considers a populist and illiberal game book.
Dr. Kippin identifies key political decisions, such as erosion of freedom of information, the introduction of restrictive voter identification requirements, public procurement and the illegal prorogue of parliament.
The reports come from the vote just after the Brexit vote in 2016 until the last general elections, when the conservatives were elected in favor of the Labor Party of Keir Starmers.
The governments of successive conservatives are found in the reticle, but specific criticisms are reserved for the Boris Johnsons post-Brexit administration.
Dr. Kippin said: The newspaper shows that under successive primary, starting with Boris Johnson, the Conservatives used their powers to harm democracy.
They have done so by several laws and other associated political interventions which have set important limits on the right of protest, compromised the independence of the main democratic institutions such as the electoral commission and waged wars of division culture by their so-called war against Woke.
Dr. Kippin maintains that it was not simply legitimate actions undertaken by a democratically elected government, but reflected the trajectories of authoritarian and illegal populist movements worldwide.
The United Kingdom does not have a single written constitution, and many of its government axioms are not codified, with great dependence on standards and self-regulation of governments.
This leaves the door open, affirms the relationship, to the bending and flexion of the constitutional framework of the country by administrations interested in testing the limits of political power in this country.
Dr. Kippin said: This article aims to ring the alarm and strengthen the idea that the United Kingdom is not invulnerable to the types of developments that we see elsewhere, as in the United States and Central Europe.
British democracy invests significant amounts of power in its context, with few limits.
The conservative approach was to weaken the mechanisms of responsibility and to limit individual and group freedoms.
Dr. Kippin slightly temperate his warnings by declaring that there was a considerable response from civil society and legal institutions and that the media has helped limit damage.
However, Dr. Kippin clearly indicates that the actions of the conservatives have lowered the soil for political conduct and says that radical reforms are necessary to codify UKS and democratic institutions.
Despite the threat posed by Reform UK, however, Dr. Kippin affirms that there is little appetite in the new Labor government for democratic reforms.
Related
|
Sources
2/ https://www.deadlinenews.co.uk/2025/09/22/scottish-university-warns-of-democratic-backsliding-in-the-uk/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Falak Javed Arrest Sparks Toll on the repression of Pakistan
- 2025-26 Fantasy Hockey-Breakout candidates
- China leads nations with new climatic plans, defying the American climate denial
- Trump demands an investigation into the escalator, the sabotage of telepompting at the UN | Donald Trump News
- Dartmouth goes into the US News & World reports
- Celenskyy ready to go to the end of war
- The OMB tells agencies to write mass shooting plans before potential closure
- Former Minister of the Jokowi Trade era in former ambassador
- Japan Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz survives injury scared to reach the second round in Tokyo
- Joe Biden portrait replaced with autopen image at White House. #JoeBiden #WhiteHouse #BBCNews
- The earthquake today: 6.2 degrees the earthquake Venizula
- “ Deeply saddened '' by the murder of civilians in the bombing in the Tirah Imran Khan valley- the week