A researcher at Stirling University published a new study that warned of Democrat backsing in the United Kingdom.

The document details the methods used by successive primary ministers after the Brexit vote in 2016 to weaken democratic institutions and stack the cards in their favor.

He criticizes specifically Boris Johnson For its illegal prolongation of the Parliament and establishes a direct line between what he says to be the contempt of the conservatives for democracy and the development of the reform of the United Kingdom.

Dr. Sean Kippin, lecturer in politics at Stirling University, carried out the complete analysis of policies, which affirms that the flexible constitutional framework UKS has enabled governments to use legal and legally questionable means of retreating the boundaries of liberal democracy.

Boris Johnson found himself in the reticle of a new academic newspaper of bombs (C) BBC Scotland / X

The document also describes a certain number of illegal and extra-light methods used from what it considers a populist and illiberal game book.

Dr. Kippin identifies key political decisions, such as erosion of freedom of information, the introduction of restrictive voter identification requirements, public procurement and the illegal prorogue of parliament.

The reports come from the vote just after the Brexit vote in 2016 until the last general elections, when the conservatives were elected in favor of the Labor Party of Keir Starmers.

The governments of successive conservatives are found in the reticle, but specific criticisms are reserved for the Boris Johnsons post-Brexit administration.

Dr. Kippin said: The newspaper shows that under successive primary, starting with Boris Johnson, the Conservatives used their powers to harm democracy.

They have done so by several laws and other associated political interventions which have set important limits on the right of protest, compromised the independence of the main democratic institutions such as the electoral commission and waged wars of division culture by their so-called war against Woke.

Dr. Kippin maintains that it was not simply legitimate actions undertaken by a democratically elected government, but reflected the trajectories of authoritarian and illegal populist movements worldwide.

The United Kingdom does not have a single written constitution, and many of its government axioms are not codified, with great dependence on standards and self-regulation of governments.

This leaves the door open, affirms the relationship, to the bending and flexion of the constitutional framework of the country by administrations interested in testing the limits of political power in this country.

Dr. Kippin said: This article aims to ring the alarm and strengthen the idea that the United Kingdom is not invulnerable to the types of developments that we see elsewhere, as in the United States and Central Europe.

British democracy invests significant amounts of power in its context, with few limits.

The conservative approach was to weaken the mechanisms of responsibility and to limit individual and group freedoms.

Dr. Kippin slightly temperate his warnings by declaring that there was a considerable response from civil society and legal institutions and that the media has helped limit damage.

However, Dr. Kippin clearly indicates that the actions of the conservatives have lowered the soil for political conduct and says that radical reforms are necessary to codify UKS and democratic institutions.

Despite the threat posed by Reform UK, however, Dr. Kippin affirms that there is little appetite in the new Labor government for democratic reforms.

