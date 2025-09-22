Erdogan intensifies restrictions on demonstrations, opposition events and cultural rallies

The Government of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has long refused to authorize large -scale demonstrations, the treatment of marches and protests as threats to its authority.

In Istanbul last week, this approach was again exposed when the riot police surrounded the Istanbul branch of the Party of the Republican Peoples (CHP) after a trustee appointed by the court was responsible for supervising its administration. At the same time, the Governors' Office of Istanbul announced the ban on protests, marches and gatherings in several districts.

Even the celebration of the national women's volleyball team, which finished second in the world championship, was canceled, the officials citing concerns that participants could transform the event into a demonstration.

Party of the Republican Peoples

Developments reflect a diagram that has become routine in Türkiye. Provincial governors, appointed by the central government, often cite security problems to prohibit opposition meetings and marches, in particular in Istanbul, where political activity is traditionally dynamic and demonstrations have attracted large crowds.

Observers often retrace the restrictive position of governments to the demonstrations of Gezi Park 2013, when mass manifestations broke out in Istanbul and spread to the national scale. The troubles were triggered by plans to redevelop a central park, but quickly evolved into a wider opposition to the management of Erdogans.

The authorities seem determined to prevent a repetition. Officials fear that opposition gatherings can grow and break what many describe as a wall of fear among citizens. To dissuade participation, the police frequently hold a large number of demonstrators, often for violation of the laws on protests.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said 1,418 people were placed in police custody during demonstrations between March 19 and March 25 following the arrest of the mayor of Istanbul Ekrem Imamoglu, an eminent Erdogan rival. He said 979 was in detention while 478 were referred to the courts.

The Minister of Justice, Yilmaz Tunc, later told journalists in the Parliament that 200 of the detainees were arrested. During the following months, while many activists were released, some university students have always stayed in prison to insult Erdogan.

The legal proceedings linked to the demonstrations have multiplied in recent years. The data from the prosecutors' offices show a regular increase in cases submitted under law n ° 2911 on meetings and demonstrations. At the end of 2024, the prosecutors opened 4,379 cases involving 11,041 suspects and 14,016 accusations, against 4,097 cases against 12,571 suspects and 17,120 accusations in 2023.

The human rights defenders note that the Constitutional Court, the highest turkey for individual requests, has repeatedly ruled that the right to the Assembly had been violated. In 2022, the court rendered 602 of these decisions, more than dubbing at 1,403 in 2023.

Restrictions have also been extended to cultural life. Concerts and artistic events have faced cancellations and prohibitions. On September 5, the office of the Governors of Istanbul announced that a performance by the French singer Enrico Macias at the outdoor theater of Cemil Topuzlu would not take place. Officials have cited calls for demonstrations on social networks, saying that demonstrations related to the War of Israel in Gaza could endanger young people.

Earlier, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism limited performances in the old theater rooms for several well -known Turkish pop artists. Singers including Yalin, Sertab Erener, Melek Mosso, Mabel Matiz, Cem Adrian, Melike Sahin, Gulsen and Hadise, who had all criticized the arrest of Imamoglus, were prohibited from appearing on state -controlled sites.

Measures in Istanbul reflect a broader national trend. The provincial governors of Turkey regularly issues general prohibitions on demonstrations, often on the birthdays of politically sensitive events. Even small rallies can cause police intervention.

Security forces generally use mass detentions as a deterrent. Rights defense groups indicate that young activists are frequently targeted, many released after short periods of detention but faced with long legal proceedings. The European Court of Human Rights has repeatedly ruled against Turkey in the affairs of freedom of assembly, but the judgments had little effect on internal policies. Officials defend their actions by citing national security problems and the risk of violent groups disturbing events.

The statistics of prosecutors' offices illustrate the magnitude of judicial participation. In 2024 only, more than 11,000 people were faced with accusations related to protest activity, with accusations ranging from the violation of assembly laws to the resistance to police orders.

The restrictions are the most frequent in the south and east of the country, where the population is mainly Kurdish. Although the government is now showing a certain flexibility due to negotiations with Kurdish groups, including the Kurdistan workers' party (PKK) and its imprisoned leader Abdullah Calan, obtaining permit for cultural events and Kurdish language concerts remains difficult.

The government has also taken a hard line on the symbolic days such as May 1, International Women's Day and the Steps of LGBT pride, prohibiting rallies, closing the central squares and deployment of a strong police presence. Hundreds of participants, including activists and students, have been detained during these events in recent years.

The figures represent thousands of tests and audiences, adding to the workload of justice systems. Critics say that the judiciary has become a tool for political control. Managers deny this, arguing that prosecutors and courts apply the law.

The tightening restrictions highlight the gap between the government and the segments of society that are looking for more space for expression. Opposition parties, rights defense groups and cultural personalities are faced with political and legal constraints, while citizens risk attending rallies. For the moment, the government is not showing any signs of softening its approach. Each new series of demonstrations, whether about politics, cultural events or foreign policy, has encountered prohibitions, police deployments and mass detentions.

This article is republished by Nordic Monitor

