The PM Modi inaugurated Tripipura Sundari, 524, offers Puja | India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Tribura Sundari temple redeveloped five centuries in Udaipur in the Gomati district, shortly after his arrival in Tripipura after his visit to Arunachal Pradesh, where he addressed a rally in Itanagar earlier during the day.

In the midst of the inaugural ceremony, the police in service managed to contain a security violation outside the temple premises involving the deputy for the BJP Abhishek Debroy.

The PM Modi landed at Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) airport (MBB), Agartala, around 2 p.m. in a special Indian Air Force plane and headed for Gomati in a chopper, landing in Palatana on the outskirts of the city of Udaipur, where it was welcomed with a traditional dance performance. He reached the premises of the temple on a motorcycle at 3.30 p.m. in the middle of high security. The story continues below this announcement He offered Puja to the Tripipura temple Sunday and visited different parts of the redeveloped site. The governor of Tripipura Indrasena Reddy Nallu, the chief minister Dr Manik Saha, the former chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb, the Minister of Tourism Sushanta Chowdhury and the head of state of the BJP, Rajib Bhattacharya, were seen offering Puja to the Temple with the Prime Minister. Meanwhile, a security violation was reported outside the temple premises while the deputy for BJP, Abhishek Debroy, rushed into a bamboo barricade created by agencies to maintain tight security during the PM visit. Debroy was seen making his way with a large group of people with Masks by Prime Minister Modi and holding umbrellas with his images. The police in service asked the deputy to manage the crowd and return to the designated place. The Tripipura Sundari temple is one of the 51 Hindu Shaktipeetha sanctuaries across the country and attracts loyal lakhs every year. The government of the state has tried to reorganize its tourism sector around the Tripipura temple Suundari since its coming to power in 2018. The story continues below this announcement The temple has been redeveloped by funds from the rejuvenation of pilgrimage and the drive to increase the spiritual heritage or the PRASAD program of the Ministry of Tourism, in addition to a contribution from Rs 7, crosses the government of the State. While thousands of people waited in the queues outside the bamboo barricades installed by security agencies to have an overview of PM Modi, local designers and craftsmen have also set up picturesque decorations using palm leaves, bamboo designs and crafts. Temple built in 1501 after divine command The Tripipura Sundari temple was built by Maharaj Dhanya Manikya Bahadur in 1501 when Udaipur, then known as Rangamati, was the capital of the former Manikya kingdom. Located 60 km from Agartala, the temple was built at the top of a mound resembling the back of a turtle. According to Tripipura Rajmala, the royal chronicle of Kings Manikya, Maharaj Dhanya Manikya Bahadur, built the temple in 1501 following a swapnadesh or a divine command of the supreme mother or aadishakti in her dream. The story continues below this announcement The temple sees more than 2 lakh devoted each year on Diwali, in addition to a constant flow of tourists throughout the year. According to legend, the king was invited to bring the idol of the Tripipura goddess Swari de Chittagong, who was then on the territory of the greatest state of Tipperah. Later, he ordered the excavation of a pond near the temple. A deity was found during the excavation, which became known as Chhoti MA. The king commissioned two priests of Kannauj in current Uttar Pradesh for Puja and other rituals in the temple. To date, the two idols are adored and neat by the descendants of the families of the priests. The redevelopment started in 2018

While the temple redevelopment project was launched by former chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb in 2018 after training the Mata Tripipura Sunday Trust, the current chief minister, Dr. Manik Saha, posed the foundation stone for Shaktipeetha Park in July of this year. As part of the redeveloped site, the government has set up replicas of the 51 Hindu Shaktipeetha sanctuaries at a distance close, as well as stands for local merchants, in particular those selling from the pedicle, the customary sweet made by Kheer offered as BHOG in the Temple. The story continues below this announcement The three-story redeveloped structure includes a 6,784 m² ground floor, with lobbies, 86 stands, versatile rooms, Prasad Ghar, dormitories and residential areas for monks and volunteers. The upper floor of 7,555 m² has the main temple or naatmandir an open space so that the faithful gather and look at Puja. The Shaktipeetha Park offers a multitude of equipment, including a catering area, drinking water facilities, roads with parking, lighting and landscaping, public amenities, souvenir stores, accommodation for customers and a museum dedicated to mythologies and the history of states.

