Tiktok Sale puts algorithm applications under the spotlight an expert in social media explains how the page for you and what changes are in store works

President Donald Trump announced on September 19, 2025, a preliminary agreement for the sale of majority participation in Tiktok of the Chinese technology giant bytedance to a group of us investors After prevailing on negotiations with the Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

The agreement would create a new American version of the application, bringing it into compliance with a law signed by former President Joe Biden on April 23, 2024 and confirmed by the Supreme Court On January 17, 2025. The details of the agreement remain to hammer, and not resolved the fate of the basic algorithm of the video sharing applications and what it means for millions of American Tiktoks users.

The Chinese government has indicated that it will not allow Bytedance to sell the algorithm, because it is classified as controlled technological export, according to Chinese law. Meanwhile, managers of the American technology industry and certain legislators Say compliance with the law requires the algorithm to be under American control. The agreement as proposed includes Algorithm license So that it remains a Chinese intellectual property while the American version of the application continues to use technology.

Tiktoks for your algorithm page is widely considered the most important part of the application. As An analyst said it: Buy tiktok without the algorithm would be like buying a Ferrari without the engine.

The value of algorithms lies in its strange capacity to anticipate user content preferences. A lot Users say it knows them better Let them know themselves themselves a feeling that has become a curious mixture of spiritual belief and theorization of the conspiracy, as My colleagues And me documented. Other researchers have also noted that users feel more intimately seen And known by the tiktoks algorithm than those who feed other popular platforms.

I have studied social media algorithms For almost a decade, exploring how our relationships with them have evolved as they become more and more intertwined in daily life. As both a Social media scholar And the devotee of Tiktok, I want to shed light on the operation of the algorithm and how the application could change in the wake of its sale.

How the Tiktok algorithm works



Screenshot by Kelley Cotter



In some respects, the Tiktok algorithm does not differ considerably from other social media algorithms. Basically, algorithms are only a series of steps used to achieve a specific objective. They carry out mathematical calculations to optimize the release at the service of this objective.

There are two layers in the Tiktok algorithm. First, there is the abstract layer that defines the results that developers wish to achieve. An internal document Shared with the New York Times specified that the Tiktoks algorithm optimizes for four objectives: user value, long-term user value, creator value and platform value.

But how do you transform these goals into mathematics? What does an abstract concept like user value mean? It is not practical to ask users if they appreciate their experience whenever they visit the site. Instead, Tiktok relies on proxy signals that reflect abstract results in quantifiable measures specifically, taste, comments, shares, follows, time spent on a given video and other user behavior data. These signals then become part of an equation To predict two concrete key results: retention, or the probability that a user returns to the site and the time spent on the application.

The Tiktok algorithm for your page is based on automatic learning to predict retention and time spent. Automatic learning is a calculation process in which an algorithm learns models in a set of data, with little or no human guidance, to produce the best equation to predict a result. Thanks to learning models, the algorithm determines the amount of individual data signals that this counts to find a precise prediction.

A Wall Street Journal Survey have found that the time that users spend watching each video plays an important role in the way algorithm chooses videos it suggests to users. Using the equation he has generated to predict retention and time spent, the algorithm assigns a score with each video and classifies the possible videos that could be shown to the user by this score. The higher the score for an individual user, the more the video will probably appear in its flow.

Of course, content characteristics and other more users inform recommendationsAnd there are other sub-processes folded in the equation. This step is the place where algorithmic moderation generally enters. If a video looks like an engagement bait or an excessive gore, for example, the content score will be penalized.

Which is likely to change for American users

The sale has not been finalized and what happens to the algorithm is not resolved. However, it is quite certain that Tiktok will change. I see two key reasons for change.

First, the population of American users on the proposed applications will modify the composition of the underlying data set informing the algorithmic recommendations on a continuous basis. As content types and users reflect cultural preferences, American values ​​and behavior, algorithm can be slightly different because it learns new models.

In addition, all users will not choose to join the new application, especially if it is considered under the control of Trumps Allies. The current agreement would have given a share of 80% American investorsIncluding 50% of new investors Oracle, Silver Lake and Andreessen Horowitz. These investors have Connections with Trumpand an apparent provision of the agreement allows the US government to Select a member of the Board of Directors. This can cause a user population and data reflect a narrower area of ​​interests and ideologies.

Second, it is possible that the owners of majority scholarships in the new application decide to adjust the algorithm, in particular with regard to the moderation of the content. The new owners may wish to modify the directives of the Tiktoks community according to their point of view of an acceptable and unacceptable discourse.

For example, Tiktoks Current community guidelines prohibit disinformation And work with independent fact auditors to assess the accuracy of the content. While Meta followed a similar approach to Instagram and Facebook, in January 2025, he announced that he end metasal relations with independent fact verifications and loosen the content restrictions. YouTube also softened its content moderation This year.

The essential is Algorithms are very Sensitive to context. They reflect the interest, values ​​and visions of the world of people who build them, the preferences and behavior of people whose data inform their models and the legal and economic contexts in which they operate.

This means that although it is difficult to predict exactly what an American Tiktok will only look like, it is sure to assume that it will not be a perfect mirror image of the current application.