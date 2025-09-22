FAGES FUDGES The figures but find a soundbit: stop the Boriswave!





IIn the Nigel press conference in Nigel, there were the usual rumors of another conservative defection. Who would it be this time? Dozens are supposed to be by the edge, a loose sentence that can be technically all. But this morning was not time. This press conference, for any reason, was not the right time.

What he announced was more significant than another Tory not quite true joining the Sarcelle revolution. It was so serious that they felt that they had no choice but to publish all the details the day before.

They would abandon, in total, the indefinite authorization to remain immigration status. It is true, throughout the period many years, if Nigel Farage is Prime Minister, You may have obtained the right to stay in the United Kingdom for the rest of your life, decades ago, but no more.

Farage proposes that legal migrants should request a new work visa every five years Jordan Pettitt / PA It is a complex thing, an indefinite leave to stay, which is not the same thing as full citizenship but could just as well be. It should not be confused with the animal boys' song, Indefinite leave to staywhich really exists. Nor should it be confused with indefinite remains to be leaving, which is a position on Brexit known only to be held by Liz Truss. Anyway. The problem with the flight of details the day before is that, even in death of the night, politics cannot survive in contact with daylight. They said the previous night that politics would allow the British taxpayer of $ 234 billion over a generation. It's a new one. How long does a generation last? No one knows, which is useful if you want to use it to pick a very large number of thin air. Well, not out of the air, he had been torn from a report by a reflection group called the Center for Policy Studies, but when the press conference began, they have already denied it. Farage speaks big on migration, but do its figures add up? This meant that when Mer began, it was less figures, more on the atmosphere. It was a question of stopping the Boriswave, said Farage. On the left, the president of the reform Zia Yusuf also said that it was a question of arresting the Boriswave. You may remember, left the reform not very long ago, via a whistling of social media when one of the deputies of the parties called for a Burqa ban. He was back 48 hours later and, as far as we know, his leave to stay is indefinite. Welcome to the Reform Hotel California. You can check at any time, but you can never leave, mainly because there are middle -aged men outside the jack in polyester and throwing things to the police. This press conference aims to arrest Boriswave. They both said it, again and again. They have said it so many times that Boriswave began to look like a kind of craze for scandalous dance that swept the nation. We have to stop Boriswave! Said Farage. Boriswave will cost this country $ 234 billion! Said Yusuf, the pair suddenly mutilated in these parents to scare pearls on the 1960s path reactions, taking a moral position against Rockroll. Boriswave is, in fact, the millions of immigrants who came to the United Kingdom, for the most part legally, under Boris Johnson, of which at least 800,000 are apparently on the right track to obtain indefinite leave to stay, at a cost of 234 billion. The Boris Johnsons immigration system has been blamed by the reform of having increased the number of migrants in the United Kingdom Tim Hammond / No10 Downing Street Was it important, Farage has been requested, countless times, that this number had been denied by the people who produced it. If anything too low! He replied, but he repeated it at least ten times more. The people who produced the number had just said publicly that the actual number was far from being at this high level, now it had miraculously become too low. As part of the reform plans, explained Farage, anyone who has been granted to indefinite leave to stay, will have their abandoned status and will have to request a new work visa every five years. What about Ukrainians? What about Hong Kong nationals? Would they be expelled if they cannot obtain a work visa? They did not know the answer to that one, but don't worry, because there was one thing they knew. This press conference aims to arrest Boriswave! Said Farage. What would happen to retirees, it was asked, at least five times, which obtained indefinite leave to stay but cannot ask for a work visa because, well, they are retired, so that they cannot work. Farage had no hand answers for more difficult questions about how he would stop Boriswave in practice Jordan Pettitt / PA Farage was now turned agitated. Let's face the main objective of this press conference! It's to wake everyone up in Boriswave! The press conference was broadcast live on all the information channels to be rolled. Anyone who watches them will know that the main thing they sell during advertising breaks are the stairs, appointments and the possibility of buying rare sovereign pieces celebrating the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, because they are monitored, for the most part, by retirees. Should one of the retirees in observation be concerned with being expelled? We are here to stop Boriswave! He said. Go guys, give us a break. It is not a question of real policy, none of these figures are, you know, real. His vibrations are just Bants. Someone in one of our small team meetings said the word Boriswave and that it did well with the discussion groups, so just made a little press conference where we say the word as many times as we can. What about with all questions? Come on the guys, just let the Boriswave stop! The reform is still kilometers in front of the polls. Farage is always the favorite to be the next Prime Minister and by a clear margin. But can he tell you exactly who he is and will not expel? No, he can't, not today. Vote and hope the best. Live lives, are lucky.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thetimes.com/uk/politics/article/farage-fudges-the-figures-but-finds-a-soundbite-stop-the-boriswave-rr9jbk6c2 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos