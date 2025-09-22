President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) meets the Crown Prince of Kuwait Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah (L) in New York, United States, where he arrived to attend the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly on September 22, 2025 (Tur PRESIDENCE / AA Photo)

PResident Recep Tayyip Erdogan met several world leaders during his visit to New York for the 80th United Nations General Assembly on Monday, leading what civil servants described as an intensive diplomatic commitment.

Erdogan has held bilateral meetings with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Prince True of Crown Prince Sabah Khalid al-Sabah during his stay in the city, according to Turkish presidential sources. He also met the president of the Council of the European Union, Antonio Costa, as part of his diplomatic program.

The president was greeted by demonstrations of support when he arrived at the Turkish house in New York, where he led his meetings during the United Nations Rally. The installation is the diplomatic headquarters of Trkiye during major international events in the city.

The 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly brings together world leaders to meet global challenges and bilateral relations. Trkiye's participation reflects its continuous commitment in international diplomacy and multilateral institutions.

Erdogan meetings come as Trkiye maintains its active role in regional and global affairs, the country serving as a bridge between Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Bilateral discussions during the United Nations session offer the possibility of solving various diplomatic and economic problems with the main international partners.

The United Nations General Assembly, which meets each year in September, serves as a first forum for international diplomatic engagement, managers traditionally using the rally to carry out bilateral meetings alongside the main sessions.

Trkiye has been a member of the UN since 1945 and regularly participates in the annual sessions of the General Assembly as part of its multilateral diplomatic efforts.