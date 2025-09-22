



President Trump speaks to the media before climbing the navy one on the southern lawn of the White House on Sunday in Washington, DC

President Trump openly orders the Ministry of Justice to continue his political adversaries, adding a feeling of discomfort within the ministry on employment security and ethical obligations.

Even at a time of non-stop publications on social networks, the update of Trump's weekend prevented many government lawyers in their footsteps. The president said he wanted to see justice serve.

“We can no longer delay, it kills our reputation and our credibility,” he wrote.

What Trump said couldn't wait was criminal investigations into his most eminent criticisms: former FBI director Jim Comey, New York Prosecutor General Letitia James and California Democratic Senator Adam Schiff.

His post only emerged a few hours after the main federal prosecutor in northern Virginia left his job under pressure. Erik Siebert had worked in close collaboration with Trump's best leaders this year, but he concluded that he could not ask for criminal charges that the president wanted James.

Now Lindsey Halligan, who was a special assistant to the president, was sworn in on Monday as an American prosecutor for the Virginia Oriental District, although she has no prosecution experience. More recently, she helped Trump to remove what he calls “an inappropriate ideology” of Smithsonian museums.

“This Attorney General sent a service note on day 1 which clearly indicated that the lawyers of the Ministry of Justice were the lawyers of the president, and we now see how it takes place and how dangerous it is in the way in which he disintegrated the rule of law,” said Stacey Young, a former MJ prose MJ Pam Bondi.

This year, thousands of employees have already left the Ministry of Justice through dismissals and forced resignations. Almost all of the unit of public integrity has disappeared, just like three out of four lawyers in the Civil Rights Division.

Many people inside the department are afraid, said Young. After all, she said, if the president is ready to dismiss a prosecutor for not having pursued his enemies, anyone in the department could be dismissed.

The White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump was naturally frustrated by the legislators and the state officials who investigated it.

“The president holds on his promise to restore a Ministry of Justice which requires responsibility, and it is not armament at the Ministry of Justice to demand the responsibility of those who armed the Ministry of Justice,” said Leavitt.

The Ministry of Justice has traditionally worked with a certain distance from the White House on criminal surveys. But this distance seems to have closed this year in a way that feels different from long -standing observers.

During the presidency of Richard Nixon, the officials of the DoJ felt in a hurry between what the president wanted and what the law demanded. But even Nixon was not as clear and open as Trump now concerns what he wanted to happen.

“In this situation, you have a president who boasts openly, cheerfully of his ability to seek reprisals against his political enemies,” said law professor from University George Washington, Stephen Saltzburg.

Saltzburg said that he seems to be the White House of Trump insignoming career prosecutors who use their power to make life hell for people who challenge Trump and on the other side of the medal, to abandon surveys or forgive the people who support the president, including people who made the screen the American Capitol four years ago.

Trump's politicians have taken an oath to support and defend the Constitution when they arrived at work. This oath could soon be put to the test, if not already the case, the law professor of Harvard Jack Goldsmith recently wrote in his executive newsletter functions.

“The truism of article II on the presidential power cannot justify a continuous service to a president and an administration openly indifferent to the law,” wrote Goldsmith. “It is a problem of personal and professional ethics and integrity.”

Federal prosecutors decide the accused to invoice, and when and where. But there are still external checks on this power. In recent weeks, the major Washington juries, DC, have refused to charge people, and the investigating judges have refused requests for search mandates.

This skepticism, which followed the federal occupation of DC, can continue in other cases. Take the statements of Trump criticisms on selective or vindictive proceedings, for example.

In the past, there has been a very high bar to succeed in court on this allegation. But now that Trump is so open to his requests, judges may think differently.

“I think that the announcement by the president of what he wants that the Ministry of Justice is so out of line with our history of promoting justice equal under the law and equity that I do not think that a federal judge will examine this and be happy with what the president does,” said Saltzburg.

