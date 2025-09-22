



Washington – Trump administration said on Monday that using Tylenol during pregnancy could be linked to an increased risk of autism.

During a press conference at the White House, President Donald Trump said that Food and Drug Administration would begin to immediately inform doctors that he “strongly recommends that women limit the use of Tylenol during pregnancy, unless medically necessary”.

“They strongly recommend that women limit the use of tylenol during pregnancy, unless medically necessary,” said Trump. “It is, for example, in case of extremely high fever.”

Studies on this question have not shown direct cause and effect. Some studies indicate a possible link, but the main medical groups have evaluated the evidence and continue to recommend acetaminophen as the safest analgesic during pregnancy.

Trump and his health officials said the FDA would update the acetaminophen label, commonly called Tylenol, to “reflect the potential advantages in reducing certain symptoms of autism”.

In a statement, Dr. Steven Fleischman, president of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), said that the medical group continues to recommend acetaminophen as the safest analgesic during pregnancy.

“The suggestions that the use of acetaminophen during pregnancy causes autism is not only very worrying for clinicians, but also irresponsible when examining the harmful and confusing message that they send to pregnant patients, including those who may need to rely on this beneficial drug during pregnancy,” said Fleischman.

“The announcement today by HHS is not supported by all scientific evidence and dangerously simplifies the many complex causes of neurological challenges in children. It is very disturbing that our federal health agencies are ready to make an announcement that will affect the health and well-being of millions of people without the support of reliable data,” continued the declaration.

In a Kenvue Declaration, the manufacturer of Tylenol on Sunday, the company said that it thought that research shows that acetaminophen does not cause autism.

“We are strongly disagreed with any suggestion otherwise and we are deeply concerned about the health risk that this poses for the expectations of mothers,” the statement said. “Acetaminophen is the safest pain relief option for pregnant women if necessary throughout their pregnancy. Without it, women face dangerous choices: suffer by conditions such as fever that are potentially harmful to mom and baby or use more risky alternatives.

The administration also announced on Monday that it was starting an approval process for a drug called Leucovorine, despite limited evidence of benefits.

Leucuvorine, which is generally used in cancer care, has shown an early promise in a handful of small studies suggesting that this can help the symptoms of certain autistic children.

As a rule, more robust studies would be necessary for further approval from the FDA. Doctors say that there could be some promise for this medication, but care that more research is necessary to understand how much – or even if – this drug helps some children.

In the press release, GSK, the drug manufacturer, did not mention autism by name, but said that it was starting a process to extend approval.

During the press conference on Monday, Trump and the secretary of social services and social services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. also suggested that the calendar of infant vaccines could contribute to autism, years of contradictory research which found no link between the two.

It is a story in development. Please check the updates.

Copyright 2025 ABC News Internet Ventures.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abc7.com/post/trump-make-historic-announcement-autism-white-house-official-says/17864956/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos