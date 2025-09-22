Oracle will manage Tiktok algorithm for American users as part of the Trump administration agreement

Washington – The Oracle technology giant will make the iron surveillance of American algorithm and security underlying the Tiktok popular video platform under the terms of an agreement implemented on Monday by the administration of President Donald Trump.

All the final details must still be nailed among several co -entreprise partners who will include Oracle, the investment company Silver Lake Partners and possibly two billionaires – the Rupert Murdoch media magnate and the Pioneer of the personal computer Michael Dell. The American administration would not have participation in the joint venture or would be part of its board of directors, according to a senior White House official.

President Trump is expected to make a decree later this week which declares that the terms of the agreement respond to the security problems exposed by law, said the senior White House. China still has to sign the executive proposal, and any final agreement would always require regulatory approval.

The proposal aims to resolve a long -standing effort to tear the US Tiktok operations from his parent company based in Beijing, Bytedance, due to national security problems. Tiktok has become a very publicized subject during conversations between Trump and China President Xi Jinping while they continue to strive in a trade war that disrupted the world economy for much of the year.

For the moment, the two parties are growing on a framework agreement which calls for an investor consortium, including Oracle and Silver Lake, to use Tiktok American operations in a process that may not be completed before the start of next year as part of a calendar placed on Monday by the Trump administration. This could mean that Tiktok's divestment may not be completed for a year after it was supposed to be prohibited by a law that had bipartite support, but was bypassed several times by Trump.

Under the current terms of the proposal, the new American joint venture would receive an approved copy of the recommendation algorithm which maintains Tiktok users to constantly scroll clips on their smartphones. Oracle would examine, monitor and secure the American data that crosses the service.

US officials have previously warned that Bytedance algorithm is vulnerable to the handling of the Chinese authorities, who can use it to shape content on the platform in a manner to detect.

“It would not be in conformity if the algorithm is Chinese. There cannot be a shared algorithm with Bytedance,” said a spokesperson for the selective committee of China.

Algorithm was a central question in the debate on security on Tiktok. China previously maintained that the algorithm should remain under Chinese control by law. But an American regulation adopted with a bipartisan support said that any disinvestment of Tiktok must mean that the platform cuts Links – in particular the algorithm – with Bytedance.

Although the details remain summary, an official of the Trump administration said that the licensed copy will be “recycled” with American data to ensure that the system behaves “appropriately”.

This makes it difficult if the American version of Tiktok will be different from what users see in the rest of the world. Any notable modification made to the service of a social media platform increases the risk of alienating its audience, said Jasmine Enberg, analyst of the Emarketer research company.

“Social media concerns culture as much as technology, and how users will bring to a new property and potentially a new version of the application is always an open question,” said Enberg.

In a briefing on Monday, the press secretary of the White House, Karoline Leavitt, said that the change of control will not change the experience. “Tiktok users in the United States will be able to see videos published by users in other countries and vice versa,” said Leavitt.

In an excellent example of how a change in control can reshape a formerly popular social media platform, billionaire Elon Musk sparked an almost immediate reaction after completing his 44 billion dollars takeover almost three years ago.

But Musk has made extremely visible changes, in particular by ultimately deleting the Twitter brand and modifying its name in X. The changes that are gradually occurring while different data are introduced into the American copy of the Tiktok algorithm could be subtle and imperceptible for most of its audience.

What is clear, for the moment is that Oracle and Silver Lake will be major players in the future of Tiktok in the United States if the agreement is finalized by the Trump administration.

Founded almost 50 years ago, Oracle's success has been built on database software that helps manage a wide variety of crucial information for companies, and has since extended to hardware, including data centers that help fuel artificial intelligence.

Although he no longer manages Oracle as CEO, the co-founder of the company Larry Ellison remains a senior executive while supervising a personal fortune estimated at $ 390 billion. Ellison, 81, could now be online to become an electric player behind the scenes in the media, having already helped finance the merger of $ 8 billion in Skydance with Paramount, an agreement designed by his son David.

Silver Lake has been focusing on technological offers for a long time, including the previous redemptions of Dell Computer and the video call service now disappeared Skype. Michael Dell, who founded Dell Computer, could now be one of the investors of the American joint venture to supervise Tiktok, according to what Trump said to Fox News in a recent interview. Trump also mentioned Murdoch, whose company has Fox News, as a potential investor in the joint venture.

Other media have reported that another billionaire, the venture capital Marc Andreessen, is in the running to get involved in the group of investors. Andreessen was also involved in the takeover of Silver Lake in 2009 of Skype.

Bytedance should have a 20%, or smaller participation in the American joint venture, whose council will be controlled by American investors. Bytedance will be represented by a person on the board of directors, but this person will be excluded from the Tiktok security committee.